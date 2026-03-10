Travel and Leisure by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Catch A Ride In Comfort As The New Women-Only Uber Feature Launches Across U.S. The feature will help combat the ongoing issue of sexual assault reports for the ride-sharing company.







The latest rollout from Uber is not a self-driving car, but a women-only one.

The women-only drive is a new feature from the ride-sharing company. It allows both women riders and drivers to match with one another in this expansion of the pilot program. According to ABC News, the features will aim to address safety concerns from women Uber riders and drivers.

Uber shared the news of the nationwide rollout in a new blog post, announcing its timely launch for International Women’s Day.

“When women riders and drivers told us they wanted more control over how they ride and earn, we listened. That feedback led to Women’s Preferences, features designed to give women the choice to ride with other women. Since our first pilots last summer, we’ve heard just how much that choice matters—from feeling more comfortable in the back seat to more confident behind the wheel,” shared Uber in the March 9. post.

Now, women in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. can request a female driver whenever they order a trip. If the wait time feels too long, riders can select another ride if they see fit. This feature also works for scheduled rides, allowing women to reserve a trip in advance that fits their needs.

Moreover, the app’s female users can set their preference for women-only rides moving forward. Similar benefits also extend to drivers as well, with female contractors prioritizing requests from women riders. Families can also opt in to this feature for teen accounts.

The expansion came following a successful pilot program, first prompted by Saudi women gaining the right to drive in 2019. The global initiative for women-only rides revealed widespread appeal for the gender-empowering venture, helping curb violence while allowing women to experience Uber at their highest comfort level.

The safety update is especially relevant, given the thousands of sexual assault reports over the years. Uber and other ride-sharing apps, such as Lyft, faced criticism for their handling of these sexual assault cases, leading to new measures to combat this ongoing issue.

However, the news of its official launch comes on the heels of legal opposition. Male Uber drivers in California filed a class action lawsuit over the gender-based matter, stating that the feature discriminates against male drivers. Despite the legal concerns, Uber remains adamant that the Women’s Preferences is a “common sense solution” to help women customers feel at ease while on the road.

“This feature is a common-sense solution to a long-standing request from both women Drivers and Riders who told Uber they would feel more comfortable and safer if they could choose to ride with another woman,” the company said in the court filing.



The growth of women behind the wheel at Uber, which claims one-fifth of its contracted workers identify as female, also led to this pilot program becoming a nationwide reality. With this step toward safety, women across most U.S. cities and 40 other countries will have access to the Women’s Preferences feature.

