Lean Into Women’s History Month With These Events: Week 1

The National Women’s History Alliance educators started Women’s History Month after launching the initial Women’s History Week in 1980 to improve women’s representation in American history education. The United States government recognized its first official Women’s History Month observance through a declaration by Jimmy Carter before Congress, which extended recognition to the entire month of March in 1987. Museums, libraries, and cultural institutions throughout the country host programming around Women’s History that includes exhibitions, film screenings, and public discussion panels to showcase women’s achievements, leadership, scholarship, and contributions.

To continue the monthlong immersion into Women’s History Month, check out BLACK ENTERPRISE’s four-week series on things to do to celebrate women’s worth.

Aviation HERstory Story Hour

Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On March 1, Jack Barstow Municipal Airport in Midland Michigan started its Aviation HERstory Story Hour event. The airport terminal will host this annual Women’s History Month event every Sunday throughout the month of March. The family-friendly program reads books about pioneering women in aviation while children participate with craft activities based on the stories. The free public event provides snacks and educational sessions about women pilots, engineers, and astronauts who made important contributions to aviation history. Event organizers want to encourage youth, especially girls, to pursue aviation and STEM career paths.

She Speaks: Black Women Artists and the Power of Historical Memory

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-girl-painting-on-the-floor-6966341/

The Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum in Annapolis, Maryland presents the exhibition, “She Speaks: Black Women Artists and the Power of Historical Memory.” The show began on Feb. 7 and will be displayed until Jan. 16, 2027, with additional programming during Women’s History Month. Martina Dodd curated the exhibition, which features contemporary Black women artists who use their art to examine American history through a Black feminist perspective. The exhibition presents multiple artistic mediums, such as painting, alongside photography, textile art, collage and multimedia installations.

Black Heritage Day Cultural Programming

Photo by manonallard/Getty Images

Houston will hold its annual Black Heritage Day event March 6, to recognize Black cowgirls (cowboys, too) who helped shape American Western culture. The event will include educational exhibits together with HBCU step performances, a headlining Lizzo performance, and historical displays that will present artifacts from the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum and the Black Cowboy Museum. The organizers expect about 135,000 people to attend, which will create one of Texas’ biggest cultural events dedicated to Black heritage.

Black Women and Resistance: Biography of a Life in Struggle

Photo by Bence Szemerey: https://www.pexels.com/photo/people-sitting-on-a-movie-theater-7513412/

The Women’s History Month event Black Women and Resistance: Biography of a Life in Struggle brings together authors Kenja McCray and Alexis Pauline Gumbs with filmmakers Yoruba Richen and Louis Massiah. Kenja McCray presents her book Essential Soldiers while Alexis Pauline Gumbs shares Survival is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde. The filmmakers will show parts of their work before joining the audience for a discussion. A book sale and author signing will follow. The event takes place March 6, at the historical Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and offers free admission to the public and streams live on YouTube.

City Of West Hollywood International Women’s Day Dance Festival

Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The City of West Hollywood International Women’s Day Dance Festival goes down in Los Angeles through a collaboration between the City of West Hollywood Women’s Advisory Board and the West Hollywood Library. The 10th Annual festival will showcase selected film screenings, an award ceremony for outstanding women dance contributors, and a celebration after the festival. The event will be held in the Council Chambers Public Meeting Room at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, CA, between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The festival will occur from March 5 to March 7.

