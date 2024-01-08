by Atiya Jordan World Bride Magazine Founder Gives Tips On How To Enter The Luxury Destination Wedding Space Brand expert Myrdith Leon-McCormack shares some tips for anyone who wants to take up space in the multibillion-dollar destination wedding industry.











The luxurious destination wedding market will be worth nearly $80 billion by 2027, according to data published in Research and Markets’ 2023 Destination Wedding Global Market Report. Recently, BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with World Bride Magazine founder Myrdith Leon-McCormack about the importance of unity in the multibillion-dollar luxury space.

From event producers, photographers, and fashion designers to planners, cake makers, and caterers, people of color have historically been underrepresented in the wedding industry and publications. And the destination wedding space amplifies the disparity. As engagement season unfolds, Leon-McCormack posed a deep question. Why aren’t Black and Brown people dominating the growing industry worldwide?

Leon-McCormack, a humble businesswoman, mother, and proud daughter of Haitian parents, reminded BLACK ENTERPRISE that people of color are not always seen in a positive or progressive light. They’re often represented in “entertainment, the movies and cops and robbers experiences.” So, there is a responsibility to break the stereotypes circulating across media outlets.

“There are Black people all over the world, and I don’t think people realize,” Leon-McCormack told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “It is a myth to think that Black people are just limited to a specific region.”

Couples are choosing to tie the knot in luxurious destinations outside their hometowns, especially after the pandemic-induced slump. In celebration of love, freedom, and life, couples are spending an average estimated baseline cost of $35,000, according to experts. The wedding industry comprises smaller enterprises and services catering to weddings, guests, brides and grooms, and much more.

“Who you choose to spend your money with values your business,” Leon-McCormack explained to BE. “If you don’t feel invited, wanted, desired, appreciated, why would you give them your money?”

She added: “Wherever you’re traveling around the world, you just have to make a diligent effort to find those qualified people to do the business with.”

Source: Michelle Behre Photography / Meredith Leon-McCormack posing with models at Designer Loft NYC (Black owned bridal salon)

Leon-McCormack’s ambition and brand expertise have taken her across the globe, allowing her to explore popular wedding destinations like Egypt, Qatar, Dubai, London, France, and Ireland. She is proud to have found communities, businesses, and services by people of color in these countries that welcomed her with open arms. Throughout her three-decade career, Leon-McCormack, 2023 Crain’s New York Business Notable Black Leader, has architected businesses from the ground up. Before WBM, Leon-McCormack transitioned from a renowned celebrity manicurist represented by Factory Downtown into a visionary founder. MLM Represents, a firm she founded, provides invaluable strategic guidance to select clientele. She brings her prowess to radio and serves as executive entertainment producer for the weekly radio show “Keep It Moving w/Marsha Jews” on WEAA 88.9 FM.

Since 2006, World Bride Magazine has boasted as the “number one source for diverse wedding information.” The mission is to represent the authenticity and the inclusivity of everyone on the planet. Every page broke away from the Western or European perspective and celebrated the culture of a people exactly where they were. WBM has worked with advertisers such as Piaget, Cadillac, and Black woman entrepreneurs, including Brussels-based dressmaker Valentine Avoh and Black jewelry designer Sheryl Jones.

“We don’t write about anything we haven’t touched, tasted, experienced, smelled, and seen with our own eyes… We just can’t,” Leon-Coleman said, adding that her team of all shades and backgrounds is passionate about sharing stories and ads that act as endorsements and reflect everyone they serve.

She continued: “The average consumer does not know how to differentiate between a paid ad and what we believe in. We look for brands that are inviting and are very specific, and we make it clear who they’re targeted to. But when it comes to ethic, that’s nonnegotiable.”

Source: Jaime Pavon

“I like places that are off the beaten path, and that’s what our goal is every year, is not to give you the same commercial who paid the highest dollar, but to find the most exquisite gems for people to look into.”

Leon-McCormack shared some tips for readers, couples, and business owners who want to take up space in the destination wedding industry.

DO YOUR RESEARCH

Research the company.

Find a place that’s excited to work with Black people.

Go for a trial.

Take meetings.

Interview people.

Examine their body of work.

ACCOUNTABILITY

“I am still a customer. There’s a certain standard that I expect to be treated as a customer.”

“It’s not what you say. It’s how you say it.”

“Give the same energy to a Black business that wants to get better; that wants to compete.”

“If your ethics is to [exclude] other people and [shame] other people, and you have a history of doing it, we don’t do business with people like that.”