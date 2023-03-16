Pharrell Williams Announces Artist Lineup For this Year’s Something In The Water Festival, Grace Jones Returns to the Stage

Next month is the Something in the Water festival, and Pharell Williams has announced the extensive lineup of artists participating.

The festival will take place in Virginia Beach from Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30. The three-day event is being presented by retailer Walmart and produced by IMGoing and Live Nation. This year’s festival will continue the tradition of celebrating art, culture, and music.

The artists included on this year’s roster will be 100 Gecs, Aminé, Ayra Starr, Babyface Ray, BADBADNOTGOOD, Black Sherif, CHIKA, Clipse, Coi Leray, d4vd, Doechii, Feid, FLO, Flo Milli, gigi, Grace Jones, Jay Pharoah, Jazmine Sullivan, Jessie Murph, Kamasi Washington, KayCyy, KAYTRANADA, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Kitty Ca$h, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Masego, Mumford & Sons, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Remi Wolf, Riovaz, Saucy Santana, Skrillex, Summer Walker, SWV, The Kid LAROI, UMI, Wale, Weston Estate, Wet Leg, Wu-Tang Clan, YEИDRY, yvngxchris, and Pharrell’s Phriends.

The announcement was featured on Something in the Water’s Instagram page.

“See you in Virginia Beach for SOMETHING IN THE WATER presented by @walmart April 28-30! A limited number of passes are still available at somethinginthewater.com”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@somethinginthewater)

Walmart has signed on to become the presenting sponsor of Something in the Water. The company has stated they are committed to strengthening community resilience. They anticipate doing so by “advancing equity and belonging” and supporting local organizations and causes with which its customers and associates are involved.

In a written statement, Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations for Walmart U.S., said, “Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA. By investing in our associates and in the communities we serve, we help build a foundation where people can live their full potential every day. We’re excited to team up with Something in the Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

Tickets for the three-day passes are on sale now at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM.

YouTube will be live-streaming the Something in the Water festival all weekend. It will also show on Pharrell’s YouTube channel.