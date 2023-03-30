Xeris Biopharma Appoints Ricki Fairley to Board of Directors

Xeris Biopharma Holdings (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapeutic areas, appointed Ricki Fairley to its Board of Directors, increasing the size of the Board to nine members, on March 27, 2023.

“On behalf of our Board, we welcome Ricki and her wealth of insights and experiences, especially her passion for advocating on behalf of patients,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris. “As a seasoned marketer with 35+ years in brand management and strategic planning, we look forward to collaborating with Ricki to advance our mission of serving patient communities.”

Ms. Fairley has over 35 years of marketing experience including 20 years in brand management at Johnson & Johnson, Nabisco, Reckitt & Colman, and The Coca-Cola Company, and over 15 years in agency leadership encompassing strategic planning and consulting for numerous Fortune 500 companies. She currently serves as co-founder and CEO of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance and is also co-host for “The Doctor Is In,” a weekly live breast cancer advocacy web series. In January 2022, Ms. Fairley started the When We Tri(al) Movement to change the game on Black women participating in clinical trials to improve outcomes for Black women with breast cancer that has resulted in thousands of Black women entering clinical trial research. Ms. Fairley serves on the Board of Trustees for the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation. She is a board member for the Center for Healthcare Innovation and serves on the National Minority Quality Forum Scientific Advisory Board for Project Moonshot. She is a founding member of the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable Steering Committee.

Prior to founding TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, Ms. Fairley was the Founder, and served as President and Thought Leader of DOVE Marketing, a marketing agency with a mission to deliver iconic thinking, strategic problem solving and creative genius to clients seeking profitable business results. Ms. Fairley received the Leadership Award from the Creative Thinking Association of America and was named a Top 100 Marketer by Black Enterprise Magazine in February 2011. Ms. Fairley holds a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She is the President Emeritus of the Black Alumni of Dartmouth Association and is Board Chair Emeritus of Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company.

“I am thrilled to join this board of astute business strategists. I look forward to bringing my patient advocate voice to the company’s passionate and committed pursuit of changing patients’ lives,” says Ricki Fairley.