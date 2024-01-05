Ye Owes California Over $1M In Property And State Taxes

Ye may have released his latest Yeezys because he owes the state of California close to a million dollars in unpaid taxes.

According to Daily Mail, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has a tax bill that needs to be taken care of. His clothing company, Yeezy Apparel, LLC, has been hit with four tax liens. The total owed over the last three years is $934,033.56. The latest bill from the State of California‘s Franchise Tax Board was from March 2023 for $319,356.58. This includes a penalty of $97,063.78, plus the interest on that sum is $9,644.40. This was for not paying business taxes between October 2021 and March 2022.

A previous lien totaling $321,591.71 is from April 2021 to September 2021. That bill was filed in September 2022. The amount also includes penalties and interest. Earlier in February 2022, the amount owed to the Tax Board was $279,085.99, including penalties and interest, which totaled $92,374. That covered January 2020 to March 2021.

In July 2021, Yeezy Apparel owed $13,999.28 for three months from April 2020. That brings the total amount of unpaid taxes to $934,033.56.

But that’s not all Ye has to pay.

According to the outlet, the talented music producer has not paid property taxes for the two properties he possesses. A four-bedroom property in Calabasas, California, which he purchased with his former wife, Kim Kardashian, in May 2018 for $2.2 million, was given to him in the divorce agreement they signed. There hasn’t been any property taxes paid on that mansion since 2021. Ye owes $81,154 for the corresponding years: $26,759 for 2021, $26,781 for 2022, and $27,614 for 2023.

The second property in question is one he also bought with Kardashian in August 2017 for $1.6 million. The three-bedroom unit is also located in Calabasas. That became solely his after the couple divorced. He didn’t pay the current taxes, which amounted to $19,939.

The total for both properties comes out to $101,093.

The controversial fashion designer may be able to cash in if his next scheduled project, “Vultures,” which has been pushed back several times, ever comes out. XXL reported that the album, being done with Ty Dolla $ign, still isn’t completed.

The album was originally scheduled for a Dec. 14, 2023 release date but was eventually slated for a Jan. 12 release, but even that won’t happen based on recent reports.

