Kanye West's Honorary Degree Rescinded After ‘Anti-Semitic’ Comments

With album titles like Graduation, Late Registration, and The College Dropout, Ye recently had an honorary degree revoked due to his recent controversies spewing anti-Semitic views.

In 2015, the music producer formerly known as Kanye West received an honorary college degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC). In a statement released on Dec. 8, the school announced that the honor bestowed upon him had been taken away due to his recent behavior.

“The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, anti-Semitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities.”

“Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree.”

According to CNN, a petition was started on the change.org platform by a group called Against Hate at SAIC.

The petition, in part, stated, “Regardless of his contribution prior to the receipt of this award, it is harmful to allow Ye, as he is presently known, to continue to use the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help legitimize hatred and violence.

“This harm impacts the artists, designers and scholars affiliated to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and their values of justice, compassion, and free expression without hatred.”

Ye stated recently that he plans on making another presidential run in 2024. At a recent dinner with former president Donald Trump, he brought along two controversial figures, Milo Yiannopoulos, a right-wing extremist, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Ye stated that he went to ask the former president to run with him as his vice presidential candidate.