You Must Not Know Bout Me! BBC Apologizes After Mistaking Viola Davis For Beyoncé

BBC was forced to apologize after posting a photo of Viola Davis while acknowledging “Beyoncé’s big night” at the Grammys.

The snafu took place Sunday night during the BBC’s live coverage of the 65th Grammy Awards, NY Post reports. After posting a photo of Davis while celebrating Beyoncé, social media quickly took notice and called out the outlet.

“Madness,” one user wrote.

“Honestly, I have no words,” added someone else.

Some defended BBC claiming the Twitter user only took a screenshot showing Davis while the network displayed various Grammy winners.

“Why have you kept this up, when you know full well you froze this on a still of a series of images that included Beyoncé?” they quipped. “Intentional misinformation to make people angry is the only unacceptable thing going on here.”

However, by Monday, BBC owned up to the mistake and issued an official apology via Twitter.

“We apologize for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a photograph of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes alongside a headline about Beyoncé at yesterday’s Grammys,” BBC News tweeted Monday.

“This fell below the BBC’s usual standards.”

We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a photograph of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes alongside a headline about Beyoncé at yesterday’s Grammys. This fell below the BBC’s usual standards. — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) February 6, 2023

It was indeed a big night for Beyoncé, who made history by becoming the most-awarded artist in Grammy Award history with a total of 32 wins. On Sunday, Queen Bey scored five Grammys for Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best R&B Song, and Best Dance/Electric Record categories.

Bey’s latest wins solidified her current reign as Grammy elite. Viola Davis also had a big night after winning her first Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album and joining the ranks of legendary EGOT status.

Davis became the 18th EGOT recipient and the fourth Black entertainer to receive the hard-to-get accomplishment. She joins John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and Whoopi Goldberg as Black EGOT holders.