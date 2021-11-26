Your Hand-Picked Holiday Gift Guide

With December just around the corner, the time to get started on your gift-buying was yesterday. If you’re still searching, don’t fret, as there are many great options still available.

Here are five hand-picked deals that will help you navigate the holiday gift-buying maze. You might also find a deal for yourself included, too. Even better than this quintet of ideas is the discounts you’ll get for Black Friday.

1. For the fitness-minded

Balancing and managing your fitness goals around the holidays is always an exercise in patience. The LifePro Waver Mini Vibration Plate Exercise Machine offers a great way to stay on top of those goals. This machine uses whole-body vibration to improve strength, balance, and flexibility.

Get: LifePro Waver Mini Vibration Plate Exercise Machine for $119.99 (reg. $224) with coupon code BFSAVE20.

2. For the audiophile

A good pair of headphones are difficult to find. But once you’ve found them, you’ll be happy you searched. These wireless earbuds are not only ultra-comfortable, but they come with HDR sound and offer up to three hours of seamless connection. They’re Bluetooth 5.1 compatible, as well.

Get: AirBlast Pro Wireless Earbuds for $31.99 (regular $199) with coupon code BFSAVE20.

3. For the high achiever

It’s never too late to learn a different language, but the sooner you do it, the better. Babbel allows you to do so at your own pace, and it offers 14 languages from which to choose. The lessons are broken down into 10-15 minute segments that fit conveniently into your schedule.

Get: Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) for $179 (reg. $499).

4. For those who like to relax

Few things are more relaxing than a massage. What’s even better is a home massage studio. AIR-C + HEAT brings relaxation to you as it offers full-leg massages, plus a heat treatment. This leg massager provides natural pain relief, rapid muscle recovery, and improved circulation.

Get: AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment for $135.99 (reg. $189) with coupon code BFSAVE20.

5. For the comfort lover

Pulling yourself out of bed during the winter months can be one of the most difficult parts of the holidays. A weighted blanket can enhance those cozy, toasty nights of sleep. This 15-pound weighted blanket is filled with glass beads and it’s enclosed by a 100% bamboo removable cover.

Get: Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket for $71.19 (reg. $125) with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.