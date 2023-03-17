You’re Not Ready! Disney’s Newest, Fastest Attraction Tron Is an Exhilarating Roller Coaster Joyride #AllTheDisneyThrills

Walt Disney World has a new attraction that will have you catching your breath, clutching your pearls and running to the back of the line for another chance to soar on the motorcycle seat of the TRON Lightcycle/Run.

Next month, visitors to Walt Disney World will finally get the chance to mount TRON Lightcycle / Run Presented by Enterprise at Tomorrowland on April 4, which brings the 40-plus-year-old fan favorite, classic movie back to life.

This week, BLACK ENTERPRISE was invited to do a ride-along and try out TRON and the experience was like no other and gave me an adrenaline rush and had my heart pumping with pleasure. The ride burst me into another realm with the electrifying lights leading the way. I don’t think I even remember the ride because I was too busy screaming at the top of my lungs and afraid that I would lose my glasses to gravity. But I didn’t.

Tron is TRULY a ride for the thrill seeker because it delivers the kind of heart palpitating fun that feeds the soul of any motorcycle road rebel or wanna-be biker like me. I hopped off the ride completely in awe because Tron was a whirlwind. It’s fast, furious and fun all rolled up into one!

Located in Magic Kingdom Park, it is the fastest coaster attraction in a Disney theme park, alongside its sister coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. The attraction masterfully blends coaster thrills with speed, visual effects, music and a one-of-a-kind ride system to create an experience like no other.

“As you’re walking through the attraction you’ll see different nods to the Iron legacy film and some other things from the original Tron film and so we’re carrying that story forward and bringing it here to Tommorrowland,” Missy Renard, Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development told BLACK ENTERPRISE during an onsite interview Tuesday, March 14.

“I think what I’m most excited about is for guests to just experience this. There are just so many wonderful things from this beautiful canopy which if you get to see it in the evening it is absolutely gorgeous with the lighting and how it syncs to music and just being on the thrill ride itself. It’s just exhilarating experience…. And the screams, when you hear those go off and just the joy people are getting from it, that’s my favorite part,” Renard explained.

A virtual queue will be in place when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens and guests will also have the option to purchase individual Lightning Lane entry for the attraction via the My Disney Experience app on the day of their visit.

“It’s one of our most thrilling attractions and the fastest ride here at Magic Kingdom,” Alex Gonzalez, an associate with the Disney PR team said. “Who hasn’t dreamed of being inside the internet. We have all been online, but this ride takes inside the grid.”

Disney topped off our day riding TRON with a magical celebration in Tomorrowland with food and fireworks galore.

