A Couple That Prays Together, Stays Together: Yung Miami Gushes About Church Date With ‘Diddy’

Yung Miami and Diddy are still going strong despite the skepticism, and the rapper said it’s the “first time” she’s experienced a love of this kind.

Yung Miami, real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, was in Los Angeles to attend the BMF premiere last Thursday and was asked to dish on her romance with the Bad Boy creator.

“He’s a man. He’s a grown man,” she told People. “He’s very honest. He’s upfront about everything, ain’t no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it.”

The “Twerkulator” rapper also opened up about her spiritual connection with Diddy, 53, and how they bond through church dates.

“We go to church. He takes me to church. We pray together. We put God first, for real,” Yung Miami shared.

“We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.”

According to the platinum-selling rapper, dating Diddy is the “first time” she’s enjoyed a relationship of this type. Her latest comments on her romance with Diddy come after the hip-hop mogul shocked the public when he announced the birth of his daughter Love Sean Combs.

The baby was born in October, and Diddy waited until December to inform the world about her arrival, TMZ reports. He kept the identity of the child’s mother private, but it was later revealed that a woman by the name of Dana Tran, 28, was listed on the birth certificate.

Yung Miami claimed she was not surprised by the baby announcement because Diddy had already told her about the pregnancy. The couple followed up by celebrating the New Year’s holiday together.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!! LOVE ❤️,” Diddy captioned an Instagram post that included photos with Yung Miami on a PDA-packed yacht trip.

Yung Miami shared similar photos in a post she captioned, “Another 365 days around the world with you 🥰 Happy New Year!”