Zaire Wade Enters NFT Market With Virtual YNG DNA Release

Zaire Wade has partnered with Black-owned NFT platform Electronic Token and Canadian studio House of Kibaa to release the first NFT collection by his sustainable clothing line, YNG DNA.

The collection contains 12 individual YNG DNA Meta NFTs which offer holders benefits including exclusive physical merchandise and virtual trading cards featuring artwork by rising virtual artists Sir Charles Media, Konda The NFT Artist, House of Kibaa’s Xander Smith and Lars Kommienezuspadt. According to a press release by House of Kibba’s parent company, Looking Glass Labs, these pieces will be randomly combined with a separate collection of NFTs showcasing photos of YNG DNA products. The two sets will be distributed as either 10-card Big Packs and 20-card Huge Packs, retailing for $20 and $40 each, respectively.

Included within the collection is a rare NFT of Wade himself, which, through his company’s partnership with Electronic Token, will offer the holder one of two opportunities to virtually play basketball with the recent NBA G-League signee.

One option allows the NFT holder to trade their card in for the chance to play Wade in a live, interactive game of NBA2K22; the other gives a lucky fan to challenge him to a game of H-O-R-S-E, which will also be played virtually. The second option also gives the holder the option to have the session recorded and edited at no additional cost.

“As a minority-owned startup, my partner [Da’vid Abellard] and I understand the cultural aspects and celebration behind this particular collection,” said Electronic Token’s Jacob York in a statement. “Serving on the [Environmental Media Association] board, I’m proud to recognize this special partnership as a meaningful opportunity for people of color to advance the culture through tech and fashion while also being environmentally conscious.”

In a post shared via its Instagram account, Electronic Token describes itself as a company that aims to highlight and amplify BIPOC creators in the NFT/Metaverses. In addition to York’s many years of experience as a promoter and manager in the entertainment industry, the company also boasts successful Blockchain and NFT project launches as far back as 2017.

The YNG DNA project is also being supported by The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX), through which purchases of the NFTs will be executed.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with Electric Token, a team with a track record of being at the forefront of trends across many industries, and WAX to release sustainable NFTs tied to our brand,” Wade said of the collaboration. “Finding partners that understand how important sustainability is to not only the fashion and NFT industries but also to the world at large has been the most important aspect for us. We can’t wait to elevate our brand and its mission with a new group of consumers.”