Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Zoe Saldaña Makes History As The Highest-Grossing Movie Actor Ever The 47-year-old has appeared in 18 feature films over her nearly three-decade career.







It’s official! Zoe Saldaña is the highest-grossing actor in history, according to Variety.

Saldaña has starred in three of the highest-grossing films of all time: Avatar and its sequel, The Way of Water, rank No. 1 and No. 3, respectively. She also played Gamora in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which dominated box office charts and set records for fastest grossing, highest single-day and weekend openings, and became the second-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The star is also the first actress to appear in four movies that have grossed over $2 billion worldwide.

Previously, Saldaña was the third-highest-grossing actor behind fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU )actors Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson. But her starring role in the third installment of Avatar propelled the actress to the No. 1 spot. To date, the sci-fi film has earned $1.23 billion, according to IGN.

The mother of three took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement.

“I just want to express my sincerest gratitude for the extraordinary journey that has led me to become the highest-grossing film actor of all time today. An achievement made possible entirely by the incredible franchises,” Saldaña said in the Instagram reel.

Saldaña then acknowledged the directors behind her hit films, including J.J. Abrams of Star Trek, the Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and Avatar’s James Cameron.

“Your faith, your guidance, and your vision shape not only these films, but me as an artist,” the Golden Globe winner said.

Saldaña noted that this achievement was bigger than herself.

“This accomplishment belongs to all of us, and I’m deeply grateful and profoundly humbled. And may the next record breaker be another woman!”

Saldaña began her acting career in 1999 with a role on Law and Order.

Her breakout role was Anamaria in 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). The actress’s other accolades include a BAFTA award, two Critics’ Choice Awards, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a Cannes Film Festival Award.

