A new era has emerged in New York City with the swearing in of its new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, who may be the first New York City mayor in recent history to reference a popular New York hip-hop artist, Jadakiss of the trio The Lox, in his inauguration speech.

During the Jan. 1 speech at the new mayor’s inauguration, Mamdami, who labels himself a “Democratic Socialist,” has revitalized city dwellers’ hopes with his plans for the city. The surprise candidate, who took the city by storm and sparked interest among New Yorkers and people around the country who are accustomed to the tired rhetoric of politicians on both sides of the aisle, is already making strides as the city’s first Muslim mayor.

His reference to a rapper known for his lyrical abilities, who spits lyrics that capture the essence of a gritty New York, has brought even more attention to the 112th mayor of the “Big Apple.”

In his speech, much to the surprise of those listening, the mention of one of hip-hop’s “Top 5, dead or alive” brought cheers from the crowd. Out of everything the mayor had mentioned in his speech, this was, by far, the one that stood out the most, especially among hip-hop fans and native New Yorkers. The man even called Jadakiss by his given name.

As his speech was winding down, Mamdani said:

“We will strive each day to ensure that no New Yorker is priced out of any one of those basic necessities. And throughout it all, we will, in the words of Jason Terrance Phillips, better known as Jadakiss or J to the Muah, “be outside” — because this is a government of New York, by New York, and for New York.

“Before I end, I want to ask all of you, if you are able, whether you are here today or anywhere watching, to stand with me.”

