Serena Williams Invests in Superfood Startup Daily Harvest

For Serena Williams, boss moves are habitual, both on and off the tennis court.Williams—along with Gwyneth Paltrow and other investors—has joined the first round of financing for Daily Harvest.
Williams with competitors at the 2014 WTA Finals. (Image: wikimedia)
According to Daily Harvest’s press release, this New York-based startup ships superfood-based produce via “frozen, single-serving, organic smoothies, soups, overnight oats, and chia puddings made with farm-frozen ingredients” right to your doorstep.
Williams is no stranger to the world of investing, most recently joining the board for tech company Survey Monkey. She’s also been an investor for the UFC sports league, and bought a stake in the NFL football team, the Miami Dolphins, with sister Venus back in 2009.
According to the press release for Daily Harvest:
“Serena and Gwyneth immediately understood our mission to provide convenient foods without nutritional compromise, and their passion for what we are building will make them instrumental members of our investment team,” said Rachel Drori, founder and CEO of Daily Harvest. “As we continue to grow the Daily Harvest brand, partnering with like-minded investors furthers our mission to redefine the frozen food category. We’re excited to educate and inspire Americans across the country to incorporate healthier foods into their busy lives.”
“I invest in businesses that operate with sincerity and integrity, and deliver a pure and uncompromised product,” said Williams. “Daily Harvest reflects this strategy through both the team of employees and investors Rachel has developed, as well as delicious, healthy, and convenient food. I’m excited about Daily Harvest’s future as a female-led business, and I look forward to helping more people gain access to nutritious meals.”
