With a flood of hairstylists in the industry, it can be hard to stand out among the crowd. But Tippi Shorter, the woman behind the perfectly placed tresses of public figures like Jennifer Hudson, Rihanna and Alicia Keys, among others, found a way to carve out her own niche and build an impressive roster of clients. Now a 15-year veteran, Shorter gives BlackEnterprise.com her essential list of how to survive in the ever-evolving world of hair. Read on to find out her five secrets to success. —Aliya Ewing
Discover What Your Specialty is & Make it Your Signature:
“I didn’t initially realize it, but people started telling me that when they think of me, they think, ‘Big, sexy, healthy hair,’” says Shorter. “Some people focus on haircuts and are known for that, others are great at hair color, mine is, ‘Big, sexy, healthy hair.’ Find out what specifically you are good at and make it your signature—deliver it, and deliver it well.”
Never Stop Educating Yourself:
Talent is only good if it can evolve. Shorter warns against becoming complacent and advises anyone who wants to have longevity to always expand their horizons. “I still take classes and keep updated on what’s new and what the kids are doing—there is something to be learned daily,” she says. “My clients expect me to stay current and on trend and so I need to always know what’s hot right now.”
Don’t Be Afraid to Step Out on Faith:
Shorter made a cross-country move from LA to NYC with little more than a dream. “If you want to make a change but think you won’t have the support, or you don’t have the clientele—step out and do it anyway,” she says. “I don’t believe in ‘I can’t.’ If there is something you dream about that truly moves you, take a step out on faith and go for it. There’s no other way to succeed.”
Research, Research, Research:
“Whether it’s a business plan, a plan to build clients, even just notes jotted down, have a plan,” advises Shorter. “You can’t make anything happen without a plan.” She spent two full years looking for the perfect chemist to be the mad scientist for her hair elixirs, but the time spent paid off. HAIR by Tippi Shorter is quickly becoming a successful line because she took the time to research and perfect her product.
Believe in Your Own Vision:
Shorter’s final tip is simple: “You must be your biggest supporter,” she says. “If you don’t believe you belong where you want to be, or deserve to be there, then no one else will.”
Posted: February 29, 2012
Im wanting to be a celebrity hairstylist but I don’t know how to get my name out there. I moved from Tennessee to Atlanta TOTALLY by faith, and I believe that my gift will make room for me. My clientele is really growing since I moved here almost 2 yrs ago. So if you could give me some suggestions on what to do, I would appreciate it. Thanks
I am a successful hairstylist based in the uk,
i do hope you are successful in your endeavors;
my clients been with me for over 25 years,and currently semy retired and working on a hair invention to hopefully supplement my eventual retirement.
-work for the best awrd winning salon(its a door to being in the know,about celebrity clients.
-offer alot of assistance to more experienced stylist for free when they do
videos or setion work.
-create a you tube channel with products review and styles that you like
-always update your work,some salons offer free courses when companies introduces new products
-have great intergrity in all you do,no malicious gossip or negativity to no one(especialy high profile clients)
-allways walk with you upmarket premium business cards)no never know who you going to meet.
-always show great attention and high ethics to your clients needs at all time.
-dont be pushy with celebs clients,get them to trust you.
-Attend alot of hair ,fashion,and get your technological knowledge updated.
I do hope this was helpfull
good luck my child
I know a young man who has invested in a fledgling salon business in an area that has a need for a multicultural salon. What tips can you give him for success in this arena?
I am a young 22 year old. who is trying to figure Georgia’s hair world out.It is different from up north. I am wanting to get myself out there and step out on faith. I have the gift not a talent and if given the the time I can really show myself. but it seems as though no body wants you if you have not already got yourself out there.