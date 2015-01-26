Miss Universe: Top Women of Color Who Got the Crown

These females have graced the stage and held the title

On Jan. 25, the Miss Universe 2015 Pageant took place in Miami, with Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega, taking home the title. She beat out Miss USA Nia Sanchez and other competitors from over 80 countries. Among the top five also included Miss Ukraine, Miss Jamaica and Miss Netherlands. As the world celebrates, take a look at five talented women of color who have graced the stage and worn the crown:

1. Leila Lopes

Place of Origin: Angola

Leila was born in 1986 in Benguela City, Angola. Along with being a natural beauty, she also attended college in England, where she studied business management. The Miss Angola UK 2010 winner is largely involved in raising HIV and AIDS awareness. On Sept. 12, 2011 in Brazil, she was crowned Miss Universe, and became the 60th title holder and the first Angolan woman to seize the title. Prior to her outstanding achievement and victory, another black woman hadn’t won in 12 years.

Continue reading on the next page …