Follow us on:
Pingback: NY Fashion Week Top African American Talent | The Fashion Delegate()
We are proud to announce the launch of Melba Christine’s inaugural handbag collection: The 2011 Resort Collection, “Cascade of Colors.”
So we hope you will come check it out at our brand new home on the web, at http://www.melbachristine.com
It’s a great day for us here at the label. We’ve put our heart and soul into building a company we’re proud of, and we’re excited not just about the launch today, but about what the future holds for a creative label with a definite point of view.
This collection was designed to embody ease and grace… and like all our work, it will hopefully add a bit of art to the everyday. And that’s our motto for the future. We have lots of ideas and surprises in store. And we very much look forward to sharing them with you.
So, from all of us at Melba Christine, please stop by and visit, and keep an eye on us! Thanks to all of you for your continued support!
All the best,
From all of us at
Melba Christine
One of the most popular and Successful designers of Project Runway, with a line or jewelery and hand bags at Dillards Korto Momolu debuted her S/S 2011 collection and got rave reviews, heres an article and interview from Centric TV with the Designer .
http://blogs.centrictv.com/lifestyle/culturelist/culturelist-korto-momolu-talks-fashion-for-every-woman/
This article was a great start, but there are so many other designers to cover. You should add Niiamar, Telfar, Sammy B. NY, and Viscera NY that were all featured at Harlem’s Fashion Row at the Studio Museum.
Also, B. Michael, Dushane Noble for TSE with Jason Wu, Laquan Smith, Lois Samuel, Oswald Boateng, Stephen Burrows, Carly Cushnie of (Cushnie & Ochs) all showed during fashion week.
@Arnold, yes, Korto Momolu is a great fashion industry talent. I’m quite familiar with her.
@Brandice I’m glad you enjoyed the article and thank you for your talents. We actually featured Ms. Samuels about her line and how she’s continued pursuing her passion. Here’s a link to it: http://www.blackenterprise.com/small-business/2010/09/10/fashion-week-2010-top-model-talks-longevity-post-catwalk/ as well as features on some of the other notable industry professionals you mention.
We plan to continue featuring great African American talents in the industry so please continue to check out our coverage.
Thank You Janell for creating this platform to showcase designers that are sometime over looked and giving them a spotlight, If you need anything please don’t hesitate to reach out to us
Arnold Milfort
Creative Director/Stylist
Korto Momolu.com
Great article on Ms. Samuels.
Pingback: The Michelle Obama Fashion Effect Boosts Company Stock Values | BlackNewsTribune.com()
Hi webtasmer, commenters and everybody else !!! The blog was absolutely fantastic! Lots of great information and inspiration, both of which we all need!b Keep em coming you all do such a great job at such Concepts can’t tell you how much I, for one appreciate all you do!
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Lefkoşa satılık villa()
Pingback: Nazar()
Pingback: pushup jeans()
Pingback: chinese antiquities()
Pingback: snuff bottles()
Pingback: best work from home jobs 2017()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: female sex toy()
Pingback: best sex toy cleaner()
Pingback: sex toy butterfly()
Pingback: male sex toys()
Pingback: luxury bullet sex toy()
Pingback: pink rabbit sex toy()
Pingback: surfing lessons in huntington beach()
Pingback: 哦，我的金雨 金雨DVD()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: download music video()
Pingback: Accessories()
Pingback: free web hosting()
Pingback: realistic vibrator()
Pingback: best realistic dildo()
Pingback: adam and eve products()
Pingback: pc games for windows 10()
Pingback: sex toys for nipples()
Pingback: egyptian bath sheets()
Pingback: vibrator()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: first time vibrator()
Pingback: most powerful vibrator()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: real dildo()
Pingback: but plug review()
Pingback: Hot Hot Hot Site()
Pingback: Daily and Instant News Update()
Pingback: womens vibrator()
Pingback: app download for windows 7()
Pingback: adult games()
Pingback: having sex()
Pingback: conditioning()
Pingback: nylon cutter head()
Pingback: label baju()
Pingback: g-spot vibrator()
Pingback: penis enlargement pump()
Pingback: Easy recipes for vegetarians()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: Clit Vibrator()
Pingback: Tarts()
Pingback: pink dildo()
Pingback: clitoral vibrator()
Pingback: female vibrator()
Pingback: bandiera italiana()
Pingback: Get the latest news and information on sports and championship events()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: g vibe()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: Magic Wand Vibrator()
Pingback: Clitoral Cream()
Pingback: Blue Dolphin Sex Toy()
Pingback: Under Bed Restraints()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho()
Pingback: Water Based Lube()
Pingback: personal lube()
Pingback: vacate cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: Sripatum()
Pingback: pc apps for windows 7()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: PA divorce forms()
Pingback: free download for windows 8()
Pingback: http://mer99furniture.com()
With passionate voices working every day to redefine the standard for gender equality, I believe…
It is very common for a busy professional to feel overwhelmed with their job commitments…
Advertisement
Pingback: NY Fashion Week Top African American Talent | The Fashion Delegate()
Pingback: The Michelle Obama Fashion Effect Boosts Company Stock Values | BlackNewsTribune.com()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Lefkoşa satılık villa()
Pingback: Nazar()
Pingback: pushup jeans()
Pingback: chinese antiquities()
Pingback: snuff bottles()
Pingback: best work from home jobs 2017()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: female sex toy()
Pingback: best sex toy cleaner()
Pingback: sex toy butterfly()
Pingback: male sex toys()
Pingback: luxury bullet sex toy()
Pingback: pink rabbit sex toy()
Pingback: surfing lessons in huntington beach()
Pingback: 哦，我的金雨 金雨DVD()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: download music video()
Pingback: Accessories()
Pingback: free web hosting()
Pingback: realistic vibrator()
Pingback: best realistic dildo()
Pingback: adam and eve products()
Pingback: pc games for windows 10()
Pingback: sex toys for nipples()
Pingback: egyptian bath sheets()
Pingback: vibrator()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: first time vibrator()
Pingback: most powerful vibrator()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: real dildo()
Pingback: but plug review()
Pingback: Hot Hot Hot Site()
Pingback: Daily and Instant News Update()
Pingback: womens vibrator()
Pingback: app download for windows 7()
Pingback: adult games()
Pingback: having sex()
Pingback: conditioning()
Pingback: nylon cutter head()
Pingback: label baju()
Pingback: g-spot vibrator()
Pingback: penis enlargement pump()
Pingback: Easy recipes for vegetarians()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: Clit Vibrator()
Pingback: Tarts()
Pingback: pink dildo()
Pingback: clitoral vibrator()
Pingback: female vibrator()
Pingback: bandiera italiana()
Pingback: Get the latest news and information on sports and championship events()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: g vibe()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: Magic Wand Vibrator()
Pingback: Clit Vibrator()
Pingback: Clitoral Cream()
Pingback: Blue Dolphin Sex Toy()
Pingback: Under Bed Restraints()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho()
Pingback: Water Based Lube()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: personal lube()
Pingback: vacate cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: Sripatum()
Pingback: pc apps for windows 7()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: PA divorce forms()
Pingback: free download for windows 8()
Pingback: http://mer99furniture.com()