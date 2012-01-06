How Radio Personality Angela Yee Dug Herself Out of Debt

The New York DJ recounts her financial missteps before getting back on track

by     Posted: January 6, 2012

As co-host for New York’s Power 105 FM’s popular Breakfast Club, Angela Yee is one of the most listened to voices in morning radio. A graduate of Wesleyan University, she majored in English and held numerous media-related positions—ranging from corporate consulting to artist management—before finding her niche as a media personality. But along with the public notoriety came expensive shopping habits that landed Yee nearly $30,000 in debt. Much wiser about her finances; the media maven shares with BlackEnterprise.com how she beat the credit card crunch and learned to better manage her money.

You’ve had great success in your first year at Power 105, but came from a management and consulting background. What lessons did you learn in switching career paths?

I’ve quit a job one time because I was going to make more money somewhere else and I was miserable [at the new job]. I really did like the job I quit, but I was looking at it like, “Well, I’m going to go here and make more money.” Sometimes, in the long run, it’s best to make less money, which is what I did when I left working at a clothing line to go work at Shade 45. I wasn’t happy where I was working and I took a crazy $30K pay cut to start all over at Sirius where I made way less.

What impact did that pay cut have on your quality of life?

That’s probably where the debt started from, having so many bills that I had to pay. I worked the first month without getting paid because it was a probation period to see if it was going to work because I had never done radio [at the time], so they definitely took advantage of me. It was a struggle for me for so long but the next year I got a $20K raise and a bonus and I got a raise every year afterwards. I think sometimes you do have to go backwards to get further in the big picture. Now I make more than double what I made at Sirius.

Is that when you started to manage your money better?

If I didn’t get this job at Power 105 I would still be in debt. Being in debt is a depressing thing. Right now it’s amazing to me that I can go out and buy what I want and still be able to save and now I’m saving to buy a house. That’s a realistic thing for me, before it wasn’t even something I could fathom happening. I have a good base going and I feel good about it.

How bad did it get before you got your finances back on track?

The most I ever owed was about $30,000 in credit card debt. I’ve never been at a $0 [balance], but that was the most I ever owed. A lot of that was from being a manager and having to pay for rooms and flights. It was taking forever to get reimbursed and it definitely piles up.

What are some of the steps you took to get out of debt?

Usually they say you should pay off your most expensive bills first, but what I did was paid off the small bills first to get them out of the way. A lot of those were store cards because I have a Neiman Marcus card, I have a Saks card, I have a Bloomingdales card, etc… Those were just little bills, like a thousand dollars or so each and they had the highest interest rates. It made it easier for me to get those out of the way. I also have three American Express cards. After paying off the store cards, I paid off two of them first and then the one that had the highest balance was paid last, but I stopped using all of my cards and that was the only one I would use. So it was really only one bill I had to pay and that was the one with the lowest rate.

Click here to continue reading…

Pages: 1 2
﻿

104 Responses to How Radio Personality Angela Yee Dug Herself Out of Debt

  1. Pingback: How Radio Personality Angela Yee Dug Herself Out of Debt | Crayton Financial

  2. Nikki says:
    January 6, 2012 at 4:29 pm

    Great tips on paying off debt. Ultimately you have to do whatever will allow you to sleep better at night and remain consistent. If it’s taking care of the little bills first, go for it. Sometimes that sense of accomplishment fires up a desire to continue paying off your debt.

    That word “Investment” is used a little loosely. An investment indicates an
    expected return on principal. Sounds like those were just wise purchases… unless it’s antique furniture.

    Reply

  3. Pingback: How Radio Personality Angela Yee Dug Herself Out of Debt » JK Consulting Group, LLC

  4. Pingback: Power 105 Radio Personality: New York’s Angela Yee Dug Herself Out of Debt | "My meaning of dope is anything that is described as cool such as blogging, music, fashion, education, sex safe or a person in general."-Don Bleek

  5. Pingback: Power 105 Radio Personality Shares Her Story: New York’s Angela Yee Dug Herself Out of Debt | "My meaning of dope is anything that is described as cool such as blogging, music, fashion, education, sex safe or a person in general."-Don Blee

  6. ronald smith says:
    January 9, 2012 at 4:00 pm

    keep the faith babe

    Reply
  7. ronald smith says:
    January 9, 2012 at 4:01 pm

    Everthing u said is right on the money

    Reply
    • de ceglie says:
      March 9, 2012 at 10:31 pm

      This is exactly what I was looking for. Thanks for sharing this great article! That is very interesting Smile I love reading and I am always searching for informative information like this! http://maria.co.id

      Reply
      • giring says:
        May 21, 2012 at 11:00 pm

        When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new surveys are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I am four emails sticking with the same comment. Perhaps there is any way you’ll be able to get rid of me from that service? Thanks! sewa tenda

        Reply
  8. Mike Brown says:
    January 9, 2012 at 6:20 pm

    Why does she “lease” a BMW. At the end of the lease she will
    not own anything. I can see that she wants to impress others.

    Reply

  9. Pingback: How Radio Personality Angela Yee Dug Herself Out of Debt | TalentRefresh | Entrepreneurial Empowerment, Enrichment & Encouragement.

  10. Pingback: » Blog Archive » Links! Links! Links!

  11. Siobahn says:
    January 12, 2012 at 2:10 pm

    @Mike Brown I did some research on leasing and to me it’s smart if you know you’re only going to be interested in this car for a certain amount of time. If you know you can’t pay off a car in a year or two it’s senseless to make payments to buy it when you will have paid twice it’s worth by the time your finished. Not to mention it’s value will be so down in the dumps by the time you finally own it. In a nutshell there’s nothing wrong with leasing a car if you can afford it and it fits your goals, lifestyle, and desires.

    Reply
  12. mallerie says:
    January 25, 2012 at 3:19 pm

    Seems like her increase in income was the main contributing factor. . .anybody could pay off their debt quicker if they were getting 20k raises etc. I applaud her success but it’s not really a riches to rags to riches story. Sounds like she simply didn’t have an emergency fund like a lot of us. :/

    Reply
    • Peggy Duncan says:
      January 25, 2012 at 4:33 pm

      My thoughts exactly. I’d say a good investment is education…not necessarily college, but learning new skills in your industry that will get you a bump in salary. Then live on a budget as if there were no increase and use that increase to pay off bills and invest in mutual funds.

      Reply
    • Bayem Uye says:
      April 18, 2012 at 12:27 am

      ph meter digital Thanks for your sharing,I will pay more attentions to your blog. Looking forward to your better and better articles.See you next time ,…i love u , Angela Yee ^^

      Reply

  13. Pingback: GOOD READ: ANGELA YEE TALKS WITH BLACK ENTERPRISE ABOUT MONEY MANAGEMENT « QUiRK TALES!

  14. facebook Campaign Manager & Scheduler says:
    February 21, 2012 at 7:40 am

    I almost never comment, but I read a few of the comments here Power 105's Angela Yee on Surviving Credit Debt – Black Enterprises. I do have a couple of questions for you if you tend not to mind. Is it simply me or do a few of these remarks appear like they are left by brain dead people? 😛 And, if you are posting on additional places, I would like to follow you. Would you make a list of all of your social community sites like your Facebook page, twitter feed, or linkedin profile?

    Reply
  15. stubborn belly fat says:
    February 28, 2012 at 11:48 am

    Thanks for this debt advice, really appreciated. I am in massive debt at the moment and this really helped thankyou

    Reply
  16. the maj0r says:
    February 28, 2012 at 11:49 am

    Some good credit advice here, my site is at http://www.rsweightloss.com

    Reply
  17. James Logan says:
    February 29, 2012 at 9:06 pm

    Being Oakland Personal Trainer It is very important to control your debt. Be smart about your credit and use it to your advantage

    Reply
  18. blessy says:
    March 1, 2012 at 3:01 pm

    Thanks for this debt advice, really appreciated. top rated coffee makers I am in massive debt at the moment and this really helped thankyou

    Reply
  19. JunctionMD says:
    March 3, 2012 at 10:44 am

    Thanks for this debt advice, really appreciated. I am in massive debt at the moment and this really helped thankyou

    Regards
    The JunctionMD Team
    http://www.junctionmd.com/

    Reply
  20. telecom expense management says:
    March 4, 2012 at 8:25 am

    Pretty component of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to say that I get actually loved account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing in your augment and even I success you access persistently rapidly.

    Reply
  21. marconi says:
    March 4, 2012 at 8:08 pm

    Thanks for the great advice, Will certainly be putting some of your pointers into practice!

    http://luvwp.com

    Reply
  22. Floreria says:
    March 5, 2012 at 8:38 am

    Gracias por dejarnos opinar y dejar nuestras comentarios en este espacio, he leido el articulo mediante el traductor y me ha parecido excelente. Muy buenas imagenes y contenido. Por favor, visita nuestra web de Floreria referente a flores y plantas . Thanks and sorry for no post in your language!

    Reply
    • Wortel Wyne says:
      April 12, 2012 at 11:36 pm

      Your post was really nice and the information that you giving your post that was really cool and amazing. i did,t know about this.you give me a good information.and i am waiting for your next post. susu kolostrum

      Reply
  23. Modifier PDF says:
    March 8, 2012 at 10:43 am

    Gracias por dejarnos opinar y dejar nuestras comentarios en este espacio, he leido el articulo mediante el traductor y me ha parecido excelente. Muy buenas imagenes y contenido. Por favor, visita nuestra web de Floreria referente a flores y plantas . Thanks and sorry for no post in your language!

    Reply
  24. Modifier PDF says:
    March 8, 2012 at 10:44 am

    Gracias por dejarnos opinar y dejar nuestras comentarios en este espacio, he leido el articulo mediante el traductor y me ha parecido excelente. modifier pdf Muy buenas imagenes y contenido. Por favor, visita nuestra web de Floreria referente a flores y plantas . Thanks and sorry for no post in your language!

    Reply
  25. طراحی سایت says:
    March 8, 2012 at 2:59 pm

    You have proven that you are qualified to write on this topic. The facts that you mention and the knowledge and understanding of these things clearly reveal that you have a lot of experience.href=”http://www.ratinweb.com/”

    Reply
  26. dfdff says:
    March 11, 2012 at 10:27 pm

    rewrewrewr

    Reply
  27. red bottoms says:
    March 11, 2012 at 10:36 pm

    http://www.myredbottom.com/classic-black

    Gracias por dejarnos opinar y dejar nuestras comentarios en este espacio, he leido el articulo mediante el traductor y me ha parecido excelente. Muy buenas imagenes y contenido.

    Reply
  28. fsafdasf1 says:
    March 11, 2012 at 11:02 pm

    111afdafsfa

    Reply
  30. dfdff says:
    March 11, 2012 at 11:05 pm

    qssssssssss

    Reply
  31. Création de site web says:
    March 14, 2012 at 5:21 am

    Could I register?

    Reply
  32. Best Boys Names says:
    March 14, 2012 at 6:25 pm

    About first 2 topics I agree.

    Reply
  33. avon katalogu says:
    March 20, 2012 at 4:22 pm

    Sitemize her zaman bekleriz Iyi gunler

    Reply
  34. friv4school says:
    March 23, 2012 at 3:20 am

    kizi
    thank you very much

    Reply
  35. friv4school says:
    March 23, 2012 at 3:21 am

    friv

    love this post

    Reply
  36. friv4school says:
    March 23, 2012 at 3:22 am

    angry birds game
    beatiful girl
    😀

    Reply
  37. ccax says:
    March 23, 2012 at 3:24 am

    friv 11 , The most I ever owed was about $30,000 in credit card debt. I’ve never been at a $0 [balance], but that was the most I ever owed. A lot of that was from being a manager and having to pay for rooms and flights. It was taking forever to get reimbursed and it definitely piles up.

    Reply
  38. barca says:
    March 29, 2012 at 6:43 am

    This is my very first time I visit here. I discovered therefore quite a few associated with enjoyable things within your weblog, especially it is discussion. Through the use of the tons of comments in your articles, I guess I am not the only one obtaining all the leisure time right here! Continue the actual beneficial work. Many thanx

    Reply
  39. Jeux zombie says:
    March 29, 2012 at 10:32 am

    Thanks for this debt advice, really appreciated ! I’m actually in a massive debt 🙁 jeux de zombie

    Reply
  40. John says:
    March 29, 2012 at 5:14 pm

    Nice article!!

    Name: Jonathan G
    Skype: JohnG74
    Url: Peliculas

    Reply
  41. guardian angel says:
    March 31, 2012 at 6:58 am

    It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve learn this put up and if I may I wish to suggest you few attention-grabbing issues or advice. Maybe you can write subsequent articles referring to this article. I want to read even more issues approximately it!

    Reply
  42. Dmar says:
    April 5, 2012 at 6:23 am

    It’s a good interview. I liked it.
    I’m Happy to have found your blog.

    HAVE A NICE DAY!!
    —-
    Como recuperar el amor de tu pareja

    Reply
  43. zestaw słuchawkowy says:
    April 5, 2012 at 1:54 pm

    Thanks , I’ve just been searching for information about this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I have found out till now. However, what concerning the conclusion? Are you certain concerning the supply?|What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re no longer actually much more neatly-preferred than you may be now. You’re very intelligent.

    Reply
  44. webhostingvergleicher.de says:
    April 5, 2012 at 7:08 pm

    Well your post was worth the amount of work it took me to actually see it. You would not believe how many hoops I had to jump through to view your article.

    Reply
  45. stocklib says:
    April 6, 2012 at 3:30 pm

    Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my phone
    stocklib

    Reply
  46. Paulo Messias says:
    April 7, 2012 at 12:46 am

    Thanks for this debt advice, really appreciated ! I’m actually in a massive debt 🙁 jeux de zombie
    http://hostcarioca.com.br

    Reply
  47. Alin says:
    April 8, 2012 at 7:30 am

    Mee to…working to clear my debt…check out my online business

    http://www.rochiionline.me/

    Reply
  48. pencil drawing of jesus christ says:
    April 9, 2012 at 12:51 pm

    I cherished as much as you’ll obtain performed right here. The cartoon is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you want be handing over the following. in poor health indisputably come further before once more as precisely the same just about very regularly within case you shield this increase.

    Reply
  49. charcoal landscapes says:
    April 10, 2012 at 1:13 am

    It’s really a great and helpful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  50. Mike says:
    April 11, 2012 at 5:36 am

    Hi there, great info about debt. This might help
    http://www.bankrobbersindicators.com/

    Reply
  51. Jason says:
    April 14, 2012 at 12:47 pm

    That’s pretty impressive, to come back from being $ 30,000 in debt. I mean, that is a lot of debt to get yourself into, but being able to get out of it is an accomplishment, still. How to Attract Her Back

    Reply
  52. Latin Help says:
    April 15, 2012 at 8:32 am

    Gracias por dejarnos opinar y dejar nuestras comentarios en este espacio, he leido el articulo mediante el traductor y me ha parecido excelente. Muy buenas imagenes y contenido.

    Reply
  53. Sliual says:
    April 18, 2012 at 7:37 am

    lange datograph It seems that everybody is into this type of products lately. Never really understand it though, but thanks for trying to describe it. Appreciate you reducing light into this issue. Keep up your perform.

    Reply
  54. http://servicepro-plumbing.com/ says:
    April 19, 2012 at 3:36 pm

    Hello.This article was really fascinating, especially since I was browsing for thoughts on this subject last Wednesday.

    Reply
  55. http://www.bunte.de says:
    April 20, 2012 at 9:00 am

    Thanks for this.

    Reply
  56. [url]http://www.blick.ch[/url] says:
    April 20, 2012 at 9:00 am

    Hi there.

    Reply
  57. Wimpy Kid says:
    April 20, 2012 at 8:30 pm

    Yes! Very Helpful! Thanks! I’m pretty sure you inspired a lot of people with this article! diary of a wimpy kid

    Reply
  59. Shareefmohammad says:
    April 21, 2012 at 8:11 am

    I just found your blog and want to say thank you! What an enjoyable time looking through so many sites. Thanks for sharing.

    thanks
    PHP Programmer

    Reply
  60. kaos murah dota says:
    April 21, 2012 at 11:33 pm

    hi!,I like your writing very much! proportion we be in contact extra about your article on AOL? I need an expert on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Taking a look ahead to see you.

    Reply
  61. shop vac filters says:
    April 22, 2012 at 1:11 am

    Great read. Man, I so wish I could have articles like this nearly as well on my site. Your content is nicely written. Anyways, just wanted to let you know. All the best!

    Reply
  62. [URL=aaa]a[/URL] says:
    April 23, 2012 at 12:12 am

    essa

    Reply
  63. what is a heart disease says:
    April 23, 2012 at 4:27 pm

    Very interesting details you have observed, regards for putting up. I like this web blog it’s a master piece! Glad I discovered this on google.
    Wohh precisely what I was searching for, regards for putting up. I always was concerned in this subject and stock still am, regards for putting up. I like this web blog very much so much great information. Outstanding post, I believe blog owners should larn a lot from this web blog its real user genial. So much great information on here :D. Really nice design and style and great content material, very little else we want :D. Keep up the great work, I read few articles on this web site and I believe that your web blog is real interesting and has got sets of great information. I am not real great with English but I line up this real easygoing to understand. I believe this web site has got very good|excellent|fantastic|great|superb|wonderful} composed content material articles. I love the efforts you have put in this, regards for all the great articles. I reckon something truly special in this web site.
    I went over this web site and I believe you have a lot of great information, saved to my bookmarks (:. Some truly nice and useful information on this web site, too I believe the design and style has got great features. Absolutely composed content material, Really enjoyed looking at. Excellent blog here! Also your site so much up fast! What host are you using? Can I am getting your associate link on your host? I want site loaded up as fast as yours lol Wow, incredible blog format! How long have you been blogging for?
    you make blogging glance The whole glance of your web site is excellent, let neatly as the content material! I am no longer certain the place you’re getting your information, but great topic. I believe you have observed some very interesting details , appreciate it for the post. I dugg some of you post as I cerebrated they were extremely helpful extremely helpful As soon as I discovered this site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them. Some genuinely select articles on this site, saved to my bookmarks. Dead indited content material, appreciate it for entropy. But a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design and style. You are my breathing in, I possess few web logs and often run out from to brand.
    Appreciate it for helping out, great information. I really like your writing style, great information, appreciate it for putting up : D. Some genuinely great articles on this site, appreciate it for contribution. But wanna input on few general things, The website design and style is perfect, the content material is rattling great : D. I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for putting up. I regard something genuinely interesting about your web blog so I saved to my bookmarks. Very interesting subject, regards for putting up. You have observed very interesting details! ps decent web site. Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for! I was looking at some of your articles on this site and I believe this web site is real instructive! Keep on putting up. Really great information can be found on web blog. Very interesting details you have observed, regards for putting up. I like this web blog it’s a master piece! Glad I discovered this on google. Wohh precisely what I was searching for, regards for putting up. I always was concerned in this subject and stock still am, regards for putting up. I like this web blog very much so much great information. Outstanding post, I believe blog owners should larn a lot from this web blog its real user genial. So much great information on here :D. Really nice design and style and great content material, very little else we want :D. Keep up the great work, I read few articles on this web site and I believe that your web blog is real interesting and has got sets of great information. You have brought up a very great details , appreciate it for the post.
    But wanna admit that this is extremely helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this. I believe you have observed some very interesting details , appreciate it for the post. I dugg some of you post as I cerebrated they were extremely helpful extremely helpful As soon as I discovered this site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them. Some genuinely select articles on this site, saved to my bookmarks. Dead indited content material, appreciate it for entropy. But a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design and style. You are my breathing in, I possess few web logs and often run out from to brand.
    Appreciate it for helping out, great information. I really like your writing style, great information, appreciate it for putting up : D. Some genuinely great articles on this site, appreciate it for contribution. But wanna input on few general things, The website design and style is perfect, the content material is rattling great : D. I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for putting up. I regard something genuinely interesting about your web blog so I saved to my bookmarks. Very interesting subject, regards for putting up. You have observed very interesting details! ps decent web site. Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for! I was looking at some of your articles on this site and I believe this web site is real instructive! Keep on putting up. Really great information can be found on web blog.

    Reply
  64. emod says:
    April 23, 2012 at 10:01 pm

    how are you my friend, i hope u always happy
    http://www.obatsakit.org/obat-sakit-asam-urat/

    Reply
  65. obat tradisional Diabetes Melitus says:
    April 24, 2012 at 5:00 am

    i like for articel , visit
    http://www.kulitmanggis.org/

    Reply
  66. xamthone says:
    April 24, 2012 at 5:14 am

    thank your for your shareing …http://www.acepsuherman.net/

    Reply
  67. Pengobatan asam urat secara alami says:
    April 25, 2012 at 11:57 am

    nice share gan 🙂 thanks you /// http://www.fitrisusilawati.com/pengobatan-asam-urat-secara-alami/

    Reply
  68. Kevin says:
    April 26, 2012 at 8:08 am

    Its really informative blog i came here through Google search. We have online shopping store of Athletic clothig

    Reply
  69. UN60ES8000 says:
    April 28, 2012 at 6:04 pm

    thank for sharing . great article Samsung UN60ES8000

    Reply
  71. balls says:
    April 30, 2012 at 1:54 pm

    I see your blog and blog post so nice that is really awesome.Recently i have created my blog by the name”ipad3-case.info” which is related with iPad3 accessories .Now i wanna get promotion online so how it is possible soon.Could you tell me please ..

    Reply
  72. EMOD says:
    May 1, 2012 at 11:35 pm

    xamthone i try to introduce my site via this site

    Reply
  73. Pavel Popov says:
    May 2, 2012 at 6:26 pm

    Yes! Very Helpful! Thanks! Good Job !I’m pretty sure you inspired a lot of people with this article!

    Reply

  74. Pingback: Black Blogger Month: Karen Civil, The People’s Voice » JK Consulting Group, LLC

  75. Pingback: Black Blogger Month: Karen Civil, The People’s Voice - Black Enterprise

  76. Cyril says:
    May 5, 2012 at 7:51 am

    Whats up, pleasant website. I adore your design. I recently ended cosmetic classes and would like to launch my own weblog. Thanks for the amazing write-up!

    Reply
  77. <a href="www.doman.com">Keyword<a/> says:
    May 8, 2012 at 3:38 pm

    Excellent blog, I often visit this site and enjoy it very much! <a href=’www.doman.com’>Keyword<a/>

    Reply
  78. <a href='www.doman.com'>Keyword</a> says:
    May 8, 2012 at 3:40 pm

    Great site, thank you very much. <a href=’www.doman.com’>Keyword</a>

    Reply
  79. <a href='http://www.doman.com'>Keyword</a> says:
    May 8, 2012 at 4:44 pm

    Great site, thank you very much!

    Reply
  80. Mark says:
    May 10, 2012 at 5:34 am

    Excellent blog, I often visit this site and enjoy it very much.thankslelaki kacak

    Reply
  81. Traveling the world says:
    May 12, 2012 at 3:35 am

    Thanks for any other great article. The place else may anyone get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such info.

    Reply
  82. Ronny Lahm says:
    May 17, 2012 at 12:44 pm

    Its really excellent. The diseases have been described well. Great to learn those.
    Seattle car accident lawyer

    Reply
  83. Robby Rollins says:
    May 17, 2012 at 4:12 pm

    nice check this url

    Reply
  84. Trinidad Watson says:
    May 17, 2012 at 4:20 pm

    nice check this url: representant.
    you will understand

    Reply
  85. panax says:
    May 18, 2012 at 2:48 pm

    thanks for shared

    dr mustafa eraslan

    Reply
  86. averiguar contraseña de facebook says:
    May 22, 2012 at 10:50 am

    buenas acabo de enterarme de tu website y la verdad es que me parece muy bueno no sabia de mas personas interesadas en estos temas, aqui tienes un nuevo lector que seguira visitandote mensualmente.

    Reply
  87. Kerry Oaky says:
    May 25, 2012 at 2:27 am

    nice post, keep writing 🙂

    Reply
  88. vintage rail posters says:
    May 28, 2012 at 6:24 am

    This is a really inspiring article, I know how hard it so get yourself out of debt, especially when you’ve got a semi-celebrity status to uphold, you should be very proud Angela Yee Dug.

    Reply
  89. Sonick Fire says:
    June 1, 2012 at 10:58 pm

    How did you get to be this great? Its remarkable to see someone put so much passion into a subject. Im glad I came across this. Im glad I took the time to read on past the first paragraph. Youve got so much to say, so significantly to give. I hope men and women realise this and look into your page
    tabung pemadam kebakaran

    Reply
  90. Susanta Kumar Sahoo says:
    June 4, 2012 at 8:03 am

    nice article. keep writing

    Reply
  91. Fquag says:
    June 15, 2012 at 12:41 am

    You’re so cool! I don’t think I’ve read anything like this before. So good to find somebody with some original thoughts on this subject. Thanks for starting this up.
    karangan bunga semarang

    Reply
  92. Del Alex35 says:
    June 18, 2012 at 4:06 am

    Thanks for sharing this great article! That is very interesting Smile I love reading and I am always searching for informative information like this!
    xamthone plus

    Reply

  93. Pingback: Kaos Cartoon Murah - Kaos Wanita Murah

  94. Gerry Akoni says:
    December 4, 2016 at 5:53 am

    My brother suggested I may like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t believe simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thank you!|

    http://www.gaiaonline.com/journal/?mode=view&post_id=39845825&u=40735149

    Reply
  95. John Cornor says:
    December 31, 2016 at 12:17 am

    It at once attracted me because I am a passionate blog reader and much enjoying your stuff definitely recommend this website to everyone. And also approaching to the peoples for sharing this page to them who are really passionate reader like me. Thanks Grand View Family Dentistry

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *