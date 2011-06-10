In the News: Sherri Shepherd on Bishop Eddie Long Settlement (video); Civil Rights Leader Clara Luper Dies

Headlines around the web

Sherri Shepherd Addresses Bishop Eddie Long Settlement



Talk show host Sherri Shepherd held nothing back on The View when it came to discussing Bishop Eddie Long’s recent out-of-court settlement with the young men who accused the megachurch leader of sexual misconduct.

“If you are a man of faith, why would you settle out of court? If you have God and you have innocence, those are the two most powerful things you have,” said the comedienne turned TV personality. “David fought Goliath and he won. So you know what that tells me? That tells me there was something inappropriate going on.”

Watch what Shepherd had to say about the megachurch icon below:

Civil Rights Leader Clara Luper Dies at 88

Oklahoma educator Clara Luper died Wednesday night at the age of 88, after succumbing to a long-battle with illness, confirmed family members.

Best known for her organization of the 1958 lunch counter sit-in that desegregated Katz Drug Stores in the Midwest—and ultimately all public restaurants, Luper essentially changed the course of race relations in this country. Roosevelt Milton, president emeritus of the NAACP’s Oklahoma City and Oklahoma chapters, recognized Luper as the last great civil rights icon in The Sooner State. “She was a very passionate and fearless person when it came to the NAACP mission,” said Milton.

Luper leaves behind two daughters, a son and grandchildren.

Watch the video to learn more about the civil rights pioneer’s legacy:

The Complexity In Being Black And Critical Of President Obama

As absurd as it may seem, there is much complexity in being both Black and a critic of President Obama. As our nation’s first African American president, Obama carries a historical eminence in the Black community.

For most, he appears to be an untouched, can-do-no-wrong figure that represents the progression of a race. Many Blacks from the 1960s civil rights era never thought they would see the day the White House welcomes a man of color. Obama ran his campaign on change and hope, and many African Americans believed that change had finally arrived.

But behind the foggy mirrors, not much has changed for Black Americans. Ten percent of African American men remain incarcerated, Black youth are far behind their white counterparts in education, and the unemployment rate in the community is at a high of 16.2 percent.

Read more at NewsOne.com …

Comic Book Character Static Returns

Black comic book fans can expect to see the return of a highly-popular teenager, Virgil Hawkins, better known as Static, from the comic book series Static Shock. The character was created by the late writer Dwayne McDuffie and artist John Paul Leon—both dedicated to implementing diversity within the comic book industry—while the duo worked at Milestone Media, the first major comic book imprint to feature minority lead characters.

The comic book is set to return with several new titles, including Legion Lost, written by Fabian Nicieza and sketched by Pete Woods; Teen Titans, created by Scott Lobdell and artists Brett Booth and Norman Rapmund, which will explore the team and its members: Kid Flash, Superboy, Red Robin, and Wonder Girl, and Hawk and Dove.

Static Shock will be written by John Rozum and Scott McDaniel.