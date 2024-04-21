Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The House Voted To Ban TikTok, But The App Isn’t Done Just Yet One report found that 60% of Black small and mid-sized business owners think the ban would threaten their livelihoods.









The House voted in the next step to ban TikTok during a session on April 20. However, what comes next is not an immediate expulsion of the app.

The ban stems from an ongoing push by the U.S. for TikTok to be sold by Chinese Tech firm ByteDance Ltd. The original version of the ban initially stalled in the Senate. However, the app’s potential for national security risks continues to be a top priority for lawmakers.

According to the Associated Press, an updated version passed in the House through the 360-58 Saturday vote, going to the Senate next as it gets one step closer to a formal ban. Modifications include an extended timeline of nine months to sell, with three more added if a sale is in the works.

While Democrat and Republican lawmakers are in relative agreement, Black small business owners feel the legislation would threaten their livelihoods. An Oxford Economics report shared that 60% of Black small and mid-sized business (SMB) owners think the ban would be detrimental.

Black SMB owners stated more than any other demographic that TikTok was “critical” to remaining in operation. Furthermore, 83% also shared that their profits rose after promoting their products or services through the app.

Fortunately for this group, the ban expects to face legal challenges before coming to fruition. TikTok remains adamant that it will continue fighting for U.S. app users. They even shared their willingness to go to the courts on the grounds that it suppresses citizens’ First Amendment rights. In light of the ongoing news surrounding the ban, TikTok’s CEO directly addressed the potential ban last month. Today Online posted the footage of the TikTok video.

“We will not stop fighting and advocating for you,” expressed TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. “We will continue to do all we can, including exercising our legal rights, to protect this amazing platform that we have built with you.”

An elected official against the ban declared that its potential removal indicates leaders are “out of touch.”

“I think it’s not going to be well received,” explained Rep. Ro Khanna from California. “It’s a sign of the Beltway being out of touch with where voters are.”

A campaign, spearheaded by TikTok, for American users to contact Congress to stop the ban remains ongoing.

