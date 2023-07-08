9 Black Wealth-Building Podcasts To Help Get Your Money Right

In today’s economy, financial literacy is important for financial growth, surviving rainy days and creating a legacy of wealth. And with the wealth of information across the web, it may be cumbersome when it comes time to pick and choose. If you want to learn how to build wealth and don’t know where to start, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a great resource and so are podcasts. In fact, BE is highlighting Black podcasts that focus on building wealth through investing in real estate, trading stocks and simply changing your mindset. Let’s get this money—and let’s get into these nine podcasts.

1) The Mental Wealth Show with Rich Jones

Rich Jones is a performance and health coach, as well as a national track and field champion. The Mental Wealth Show with Rich Jones showcases real and candid conversations regarding mental, physical and financial growth.







2) Black, Married & Debt Free

Black, Married & Debt Free, hosted by Shyra and Marques Murrey, is a podcast where the married couple give practical advice and share concepts on gaining financial freedom. The duo shares their journey on how they made it out of debt. They also interview others who have achieved success in investing and real estate.







3) The Black Money Tree

The Black Money Tree, Hosted by Jerome D. Love award-winning motivational speaker and the CEO of Texas Black Expo. This Podcast aims to empower listeners to sharpen their entrepreneurial skills to become and create economic self-sufficiency and wealth for generations to follow.





4) Black Girl Fly

Black Girl Fly is hosted by two sisters, Tashaunda and Tenisha. The podcast is all about embracing your purpose and building wealth. Building generational wealth is addressed, as the sisters breakdown the facts versus myths about the American dream. They even get into what financial mistakes to avoid. Black Girl Fly is a safe space for women of color to have open and realistic talks.







Black Real Estate Dialog

Black Real Estate Dialog was founded by Sam Dolcine, The B.R.E.D podcast has inspired Black people to invest in real estate, by sharing his journey into the real estate industry. B.R.E.D features engaging interviews with other successful Black real estate investors about their experiences and business success.





The Black Standard

The Black Standard podcast shares historical and educational financial content for Black folks. The podcast’s mission is to normalize conversations about African history, Black culture, Black business at the intersection of the current globalization movement. The Black Standard is perfect to learn the breadth of the Black diaspora.









Black Tech Green Money

Black Tech Green Money hosted by Will Lucas, who is an entrepreneur, content creator and brand manager. The Black Tech Green Money podcast is great listening for Black entrepreneurs and go-getters who are on the rise and hungry for more financial information. Black Tech Green Money highlights the stories of Black individuals in tech, wealth building blueprints and offers advice that can be put to action.





Broke-ish

Broke-ish is a podcast hosted by Amber and Ericka. Broke-ish engages listeners with conversations of America and the effort to keep Black people in a place of broken-ness. Ericka and Amber have blunt, open talks about money, wealth building tips and financial myths that run rampant.





Earn You Leisure

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings who recently graced the cover of BE’s digital cover, are the hosts of Earn Your Leisure. The podcast charters beyond surface conversations around financial literacy. Covering topics from sports, entertainment and pop culture. Rashad and Troy highlight the stories of successful entrepreneurs, give listeners inside perspective of financial shifts, deconstruct business models and get to the bottom of why some work and why some do not. Earn Your Leisure also encourages collaboration over competition.



