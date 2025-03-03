Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn 10 Business Grants For Black Women That Overcome DEI Eligibility Barriers Black women-owned businesses can increase their chances of securing funding by exploring niche markets and specialized opportunities for which they qualify.







Despite the growing red wave attacking all things DEI, Black women business owners who meet specific eligibility requirements can still access grants and funding opportunities.

If you’re a first-time homeowner, running a business connected to a community initiative, or operating within a specific industry, identifying the niche markets your business aligns with can help you secure funding, Forbes reported. With the current political and economic climate making it harder for Black women to access grants tailored to them, refining your search to focus on opportunities with specific titles or criteria can serve as the loophole to accessing business grants.

Below are 10 business grants that Black women can apply to if eligible.

1. HerRise Micro Grant

The HerRise Micro Grant initiative provides financial support to visionary women entrepreneurs facing challenges in securing funding for their community-focused small businesses. With a rolling deadline, eligible applicants have the chance to receive a $1,000 award.

The micro grant is awarded each month to under-resourced women entrepreneurs, including women of color, across various industries. To qualify, businesses must be at least 51% women-owned, currently registered in the U.S., and generate less than $1 million in gross revenue. Those interested can apply HERE.

2. Amber Grant

WomensNet awards $2,000 in grants each month to eligible women-owned businesses. Established in 1998, the Amber Grant was created to honor the memory of Amber Wigdahl, a young woman who passed away at just 19 before realizing her business dreams.

Today, WomensNet continues that mission, distributing at least $30,000 in Amber Grant funding every month. To support a diverse range of businesses, the initiative has expanded to include Startup Grants, Business Category Grants, and three $25,000 Year-End Grants, among others. Grants are announced on the 23rd of each month, eligible recipients need only describe their business to WomensNet on the application page found HERE.

3. Cartier Women’s Initiative Award

The Cartier Women’s Initiative is a global entrepreneurship program dedicated to empowering women “impact entrepreneurs” and driving meaningful change through its efforts. Established in 2006, the initiative is open to women-led and women-owned businesses across all industries and countries, focusing on creating a lasting social or environmental impact.

Applications for the 2025 program will be accepted from April 18 to June 24. Selected recipients will receive $200,000 in funding, along with mentorship and ongoing support. An annual Impact Awards ceremony honors former fellows who have achieved success and made a meaningful impact through their business ventures. Those interested can apply HERE.

4. Nikon x Black Women Photographers Grant Fund

Founded in July 2020 by Polly Irungu, Black Women Photographers (BWP) launched with a $14,500 COVID-19 relief fund to support Black women photographers in urgent financial need. Since then, BWP has awarded over $185,000 in financial grants, along with brand-new mirrorless Nikon gear, to Black creatives.

Now in its fourth year, the Black Women Photographers x Nikon Inc. initiative returns with $50,000 in grants and an additional $20,000 in mirrorless gear for #BWPxNikon winners, providing recipients with opportunities to elevate their work. Available grants include a $10,000 grant for completing a visual project, $5,000 grants for project completion, and $3,000 grants to assist with business expenses.

Applications for the 2025 grants are now open with a March 28th deadline. Black Women photographers looking to take their careers to the next level can apply HERE.

5. Women’s Empire Grant

The Women’s Empire was launched in 2015 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that curates events for women of color in underserved communities. The social change movement eventually added the EmpowerHer Fund to further transform communities by supporting women-owned businesses in the New York City area.

Women-led organizations, community groups, and individual women entrepreneurs in NYC with projects that empower women and girls or support community development can apply for the $1,000 grants to grow their businesses and advance their mission. Applicants must submit a grant proposal that includes a detailed project description, budget breakdown, timeline, and supporting documents.

Remaining application deadlines for this year are June 1, Sept. 1, and Dec. 1, 2025. Applications can be found HERE.

6. Boundless Futures Foundation Grants

Launched to empower, embrace, and elevate female entrepreneurs through grants, the Boundless Futures Foundation created the EmpowerHer Grants and Her Village Grants to seek out its mission. The EmpowerHer Grants provide up to $25,000 in funding to U.S.-based female entrepreneurs aged 22 and older whose business models create a positive social impact.

Grant funding is issued as reimbursement upon submission of proof of payment for business-related expenses. Applications must include a comprehensive business plan and a detailed budget. Funds are disbursed to grantees after verifying business expense receipts. Applications are open for 4-6 weeks at the start of each quarter. More information can be found HERE.

Her Village Grants are dedicated to supporting U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations that empower female business founders. In 2025, the grants will evolve to align with Boundless Futures’ mission of creating a meaningful impact in partnership with like-minded organizations. Details on the application process will be announced soon.

7. Texas Woman’s University Veteran Woman Grant

The Veteran Woman Grant aims to drive economic growth in Texas by supporting veteran woman-owned small businesses in launching new and innovative projects. This funding round offers five grants of $5,000 each, totaling $25,000. Winners for the 2025 cycle will be announced on March 11. More information on the application process can be found HERE.

8. Olga’s Kitchen Grant for Michigan Women Entrepreneurs

The Olga’s Kitchen Grant was created to support aspiring women entrepreneurs who embody the passion, ambition, and vision of Olga Loizon, the pioneering founder of Olga’s Kitchen. Eligible applicants must be women-led businesses based in Michigan and must submit a business plan along with a personal statement demonstrating financial need.

Selected winners will be awarded grants of up to $10,000. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and can be accessed HERE.

9. The Mama Ladder International Grant

Established in 2018, the Mama Ladder created the International Grant to support mother-owned businesses. To apply, applicants must complete the application — an estimated 30-60 minute process per the website — and share their “High Five Why” on social media, tagging the title sponsor @theprofitabilityproject and using the hashtag #highfivegrant.

Applications are open Sept. 1-30 and winners are guaranteed a grant to grow their business. Those interested can apply HERE.

10. Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County Grant

The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County (WGC) grant program supports a variety of nonprofit initiatives that directly benefit women, children, and families in Harford County. Over the past 14 years, WGC has awarded 178 grants totaling $644,509.97 to 61 nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving the community.

Recipients are awarded a one-year grant of up to $5,000 to support a nonprofit program, project, or activity that delivers services in Harford County, Maryland. The deadline to apply is March 14. More information can be found HERE.

These 10 grant options highlight the funding opportunity that still exists despite attacks against anything that says “Black women minority business grants.” Funding opportunities for Black women-owned businesses are available, but if direct funding seems limited, consider alternative strategies such as advocacy, data collection, and networking.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Administration Cancels Federal Grant That Promotes Student Diversity