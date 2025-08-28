News by Ahsan Washington 10 Historically Black College And Universities With The Lowest Tuition The cost of college puts a lot of pressure on students and their families.







The cost of college can put significant pressure and financial strain on students and their families. Take, for instance, the 2023-24 school year. On average, students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) paid approximately $12,007 if they were in-state residents and $15,878 if they were out-of-state residents. That’s not even counting the cost of living on campus or the expense of buying books and supplies. Here’s the thing: HBCUs that keep their tuition low are game changers for students. They’re providing access to education for people without breaking the bank. Here are 10 HBCUs that have affordable tuition for college students.

West Virginia State University

Tuition for West Virginia State University, located in Institute, West Virginia, is $4,664 for in-state students and $5,892 for those out of state. The school has an enrollment of 3,500 students, making it the cheapest four-year public Black college in its area.

Hinds Community College

Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi, is a deal. It’s huge, actually, with an enrollment of 15,894 students. What’s more, it’s also remarkably affordable. Tuition for in-state students is $2,060, while out-of-state students pay $4,660. That’s a plus for a college of its size.

Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State University, located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, is a gem for students seeking to earn a four-year degree without depleting their savings. The in-state tuition rates are surprisingly low, making it an attractive option for those who want a quality education at a fraction of the cost. With approximately 5,700 students enrolled, Fayetteville State offers a personalized learning experience, enabling students to focus intensely on their studies and achieve their academic goals.

Denmark Technical College

Located in Denmark, South Carolina, Denmark Technical College provides affordable options for those looking to pursue a two-year degree in the heart of the Low Country. With an enrollment of approximately 1,200 students, the campus has a distinctly intimate feel. For South Carolina residents, the tuition is $2,590. Out-of-state students can expect to pay $4,870.

Bishop State Community College



Bishop State Community College in Mobile, Alabama, is a standout school for its affordability. Tuition for in-state students is $2,700; for out-of-state students, it is $4,830. This community college has a student body of 3,598.

St. Philips College

Tuition at St. Philips College in San Antonio, Texas, for in-state students is $2,280, while out-of-state students pay $4,560. With over 10,600 students enrolled, St. Philips provides a blend of traditional size along with value.

Simmons College of Kentucky

Simmons College of Kentucky, which calls itself an “institution of biblical higher education,” is located in Louisville. In-state tuition is just $2,655, and the best part is that out-of-state students pay the same rate. Around 400 students are enrolled.

Shorter College

In North Little Rock, Arkansas, you can get an education without breaking the bank. For Arkansas residents, the in-state tuition is $2,238, while out-of-state students pay a slightly higher rate of $2,328. With an enrollment of 320 students, this small college packs a punch, offering students from all over the chance to take advantage of remarkably low tuition rates.

J.F. Drake State Technical College

J.F. Drake State Technical College in Huntsville, Alabama, has one of the lowest tuition rates among HBCUs. Its enrollment is roughly 1,258 students. For in-state students, the cost is $2,052, while out-of-state students pay $2,700.

Coahoma Community College

Coahoma Community College, located in Clarksdale, Mississippi, stands out for its relatively low tuition, which has been highlighted by many U.S. media outlets for its value. Students from the state pay $2,100 while those from out of state pay $5,000. The college has an enrollment of 2,565 students.

RELATED CONTENT: The 2025 Black Enterprise Smart HBCU Hackathon: A Decade Of Building Black Tech Excellence