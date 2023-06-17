10 Last-Minute Tech Gifts To Get Your Dad On Father’s Day

Need help grabbing a good last-minute gift for the father’s in your life? Are you at a loss for what gift to give in the clutch? In this digital era, you can’t lose giving the gift of gadgets and there’s something out there for a diversity of dads. BLACK ENTERPRISE spotlights 10 tech gifts to snatch up last-minute for fathers who are tech savvy, interested in innovation—and those who are tech curious.

1) Ninja® Foodi® Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer with Built in Thermometer

Ninja specializes in kitchen appliances. If your fathers is a grill master and puts it down like an iron chef, this Smart XL joint makes a thoughtful gift at only $279.99. This baby not only grills but also air crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrates. It comes equipped with a built-in thermometer, so dad’s meals are cooked to perfection.





2) Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation® Edition

The backbone one is a wireless controller that has the power to turn your phone into a fully functional, mobile gaming console. This gamepad works with a mobile phone and does not require a charger which makes it a great gift. It’s priced at $99.99 and your father is a gamer who games on-the-go, he’ll want this in his life.





3) Apple Watch Ultra

New Action button let’s you mark a compass waypoint, start a backtrack, control a workout, begin a dive and more, simply press and hold #AppleWatchUltra pic.twitter.com/eqGHy7mHhy — AppleWatchUltra (@AppleWatchUltra) September 13, 2022

The Apple Watch Ultra is the most durable Apple Watch to date, and it’s made with titanium. The Apple Watch Ultra is corrosion, water and dust resistant which makes this watch a must-have for the dad who gets it in hiking, swimming and anything dealing with adventure and fitness. For $799 you can make your Father’s Day a special day.

4) Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker

Bartesian Professional Cocktail Machine It’s just like your favorite Keurig and Nespresso maker, but cocktail addition. For drinks on demand, there’s nothing like the Bartesian Professional Cocktail Machine. pic.twitter.com/NM5VA3acG5 — future tech (@futuret18930507) June 11, 2023

The Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker does just that—mixes up professional cocktails in the comfort of dad’s own home. If your father is a cocktail connoisseur, then this gift is the one. The cocktail maker allows dad to choose the strength of the cocktail by measuring out shots and prepares it in seconds. This cocktail maker will turn your father into a true mixologist for just $448.99, of course; bar not included.

5) Meta Quest 2 Advanced Virtual Reality Headset

Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset Buy Now Link : https://t.co/2fpQCaGt5h#MetaQuest2 pic.twitter.com/8utq5Diadb — buy happiness for me (@buyhappinessme) January 8, 2023

Meta Quest 2 Headset is a virtual reality console that lets users play multiplayer and solo games, watch sports, shows, movies, paint, exercise and much more. Meta Quest 2 is a great gift for a father who has unlimited imagination and curiosity for the VR world. The headset retails at $299.99.





6) Beats Studio Buds +

Beats Studio Buds + Unboxing! Love the Transparent Design 😍 For $169.99/£179.99! pic.twitter.com/KE46VECITb — Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) June 9, 2023

Beats By Dre is notable for headphones and earbuds.The Beats Studio Buds + are noise canceling and have up to nine hours of playing time. These earbuds offer a sharp and immersive sound if you’re talking on the phone or listening to music. This makes for a great fathers day gift to a dad who enjoys the deep sonics of music for $169.99











7) Nebula Capsule

Nebula is a company that specializes in projectors. The Nebula capsule is a great fathers day gift for fathers who are on the move or the outdoors type, The projector can be used indoors or outdoors, and is perfect for camping or traveling. The portable projector also offers 360-degree speakers so you can experience surround sound. This gem has a battery life of four hours for videos, 30 hours of music play time and is only $299.99.





8) Cobra DualPro 360° Radar Detector

Cobra is a brand that sells jump starters, CB radios, dash cams and other driver awareness tools. If your father is swift on the roads, the Cobra DualPro 360° Radar Detector is a great gift. While dads may be able to get around speeding tickets with multi-directional radar, but we’d much rather for them to drive safely. Available for purchase at

Cobra-dual-pro-360 for $399.95.





9) Kuvings Evolution Whole Slow Masticating Juicer

Juice it whole with Kuvings EVO820 evolution cold press juicer.

Shop now: https://t.co/wvxxmaCqOm https://t.co/wvxxmaCqOm — Kuvings Global Headquarters (@kuvings) January 25, 2019

Kunings is a brand that offers a range of blenders and juicers. If you know a dad who is into healthy lifestyles this is the perfect gift. The whole slow Juicer allows for you to drop whole pieces of fruit and vegetables to save time juicing. It’s not only a juicer, it’s also a sorbet and smoothie maker that cuts down on the amount of ingredients and prep time, as well. Cop this for $699.99.





10) TCL 6 Series 85-inch Roku TV

TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Simply the best TV for the money this year video – CNET https://t.co/B9SuLCqXi6 pic.twitter.com/deZg1ZKYEx — CRUFF technologies (@crufftech) October 12, 2019

The TCL company has a large selection of TVs, speakers, phones, headphones and home appliances. A TV is a fathers day gift that you just cannot go wrong with especially if it’s a TCL 6 Series Roku TV. The 85in smart tv offers a variety of apps with compelling sound and color, for a father who likes to couch surf, watch movies or play video games. The television is $1,599.99 and well worth the price tag.

