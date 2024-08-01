Education by BlackEnterprise.com Fall Semester Is On The Horizon Are You Prepared For College Entry? Going to college this fall? Here's how to use the summer wisely so you'll be prepared when school starts. Read these 10 tips to be ahead of the curve.









Use the summer before your freshman year to prepare for college this fall. Here are 10 ways to get ready for campus life.

Take Care of Thank You Notes and Paperwork

Send thank you notes to those who helped you throughout your college application process, and be sure to tell them which school you’ll be attending. In addition, make sure that the school has received all of your required paperwork (your final transcript).

Continue the Scholarship Search

Check with local organizations and businesses, libraries, and houses of worship to see what they offer. Should you receive any additional scholarship money, be sure to inform the school. If you don’t, and your aid exceeds your financial need and the cost of attendance, you could lose financial assistance from the school.

Get a Physical

Visit your doctor before you leave for college. Your doctor must complete the school’s health form and return it before you arrive on campus.

Learn Basic Banking

You must know how to write a check, use a debit card, withdraw money, make a deposit, and balance your checkbook or checking account. Opening a bank account is a big step in becoming independent. Ensure you know how much money you have in your account so you aren’t charged an overdraft fee.

Learn How to Do Laundry

If you don’t already know how to do your own laundry, now is the time to learn.

Contact Your Roommate

Connecting with your roommate during the summer and learning about each other’s likes and dislikes will make it that much easier when you arrive on campus.

Register for Classes

As soon as you can register for classes, do so. The sooner you register, the greater the chance you’ll get into the classes you want—and need. If you need help selecting courses, contact your institution and speak with an adviser or admissions counselor.

Complete Your Summer Pre-Reading

Many institutions require incoming students to read a specific book during the summer prior to their arrival on campus. Check to see if yours is one of them.

Attend Freshmen Orientation

Orientation programs introduce you to the tools and resources available on campus to help you succeed. They also provide a great way for you to meet other freshmen.

Relax and Have Fun

Spend as much time as you can with those you love. Once you’re off to college, you won’t have the same opportunities that you now have.

Bonus Tip: Memorize your Social Security number.

