10-Year-Old Black CEO Gives 1,000 Dolls Away This Holiday Season

Ten-year-old Zoe Oli is giving 1,000 dolls away this holiday season to young girls in need.

She has partnered with several non-profit organizations including Atlanta Children’s Shelter, Partners for Southern Equity, Girls Who Brunch Tour and others to distribute the dolls. A sixth grader, author and entrepreneur, Zoe Oli is the CEO of Beautiful Curly Me, an Atlanta-based mission-driven toy company empowering girls through natural hair dolls, puzzles and storybooks.

Zoe launched her company at seven years old with her mom’s help after she overcame self-esteem challenges. Her line of dolls, books and accessories instill and inspire confidence in young black and brown girls. For every doll purchased on beautifulcurlyme.com, one is given to a young underserved girl.

Zoe gives back regularly and is so excited to impact 1,000 girls especially this time of year to bring smiles to their faces and also inspire them.

Zoe and Beautiful Curly Me have been featured on various media outlets including Forbes, Good Morning America, People, BLACK ENTERPRISE, The Kelly Clarkson Show and her doll Leyla appeared on the Oprah’s Favorite Things promo in 2020. Zoe was also a Time and Nickelodeon Kid of the Year finalist this year.

Zoe is passionate about inspiring young girls and recently gave a TEDx talk sharing her ideas to build girls confidence as the youngest TEDx speaker in the U.S./Youngest Black TEDx speaker.

To support Zoe’s efforts and get dolls in the hands of more girls, visit beautifulcurlyme.com.

Beautiful Curly Me is on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Learn more at http://www.beautifulcurlyme.com.