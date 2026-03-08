Only 10 And Already In College: Whiz Kid Wraps First Course At San Bernardino Valley College

A 10-year-old gifted student is taking her talents to higher education, finishing her first art class at a local college in California.

Honey Cooper showed her above-average intellect at a young age. Although technically a fourth-grader, Honey has proven her collegiate prowess as she finishes a design class at San Bernardino Valley College.

In Art 120, the two-dimensional design course is usually meant for co-eds wanting to establish careers in art. While it could be considered a daunting class for the tween, her mother told the Los Angeles Times that Honey is more than up for the challenge.

“Even though they might be young, they still always need to be challenged. And this is a new way for them to be challenged,” said her mother, Mia Cooper.

However, Honey is already a multifaceted student, with even more talents under her child-size belt. The GATE-identified student, a term used for academically gifted children in California’s school system, reads at a high-school level. She also loves other art disciplines, such as performing.

School officials began to notice Honey’s higher calling as her mother, a parliamentarian for the San Bernardino City Unified School District, often brought her to district meetings. An assistant superintendent within the district began to witness Honey’s intellectual capacity. From there, she and Honey’s mother began the process to get the 10-year-old to college.

Her participation in the class is a rare feat in itself. Honey was only able to attend by a special admit enrollment authorized under California law. With the regulation, Honey is allowed to attend the college-level course, sharpening her artistic skills rather than sharpening pencils.

“Any student, regardless of age, can petition for admission as a special admit with parental permission and demonstrated academic readiness,” said Paul Bratulin, director of Marketing and Public Relations at San Bernardino Valley College. “It is rare, but it does happen.

While dual enrollment is not a new concept, it is typically reserved for high-schoolers, particularly upperclassmen at that. Honey was able to bypass a few grades through special enrollment. Now, she is rising to the task among her much older classmates.

Despite her youth, her professor had no intentions of watering down the course material. However, Honey has become a welcome student in the class. As the course closes out, she is preparing to submit her final portfolio and end the monumental semester.

“I really like the college course,” said Honey. “We’re learning that lines can be anything and working on this with a family portrait collage project.”

However, her journey also represents the possibilities for students like her. The 10-year-old has proven that kids can partake in courses above their age-level. Now, Honey will continue to shape her future with the support and academic opportunities needed to soar.

“San Bernardino Valley College was founded 100 years ago on a simple but powerful belief: that higher education should be accessible to anyone who is ready to learn, regardless of background, age, or circumstance,” added San Bernardino Valley College President Gilbert Contreras. “Honey Cooper’s story is an inspiration to us all, and we are honored to play a role in her educational journey.

