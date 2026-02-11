Uncategorized by Ida Harris Celebrate 100 Years Of Black History Month With These Events: Week 2 Black History Month is a nationwide movement







Black History Month is a nationwide movement to both celebrate and learn about the Black culture and achievements of African Americans and Black people across the diaspora. To kickstart the month-long immersion into Black history and the evolution of Black culture, check out BLACK ENTERPRISE’s four-week series on things to do to celebrate 100 years of Black history and culture across America.

The second week of Black History Month transitions from reflection to active engagement. The nation’s major cities are hosting events that allow the public to experience Black history through performances, educational programs, and community gatherings.

Alvin Ailey Atlanta — Dance, Legacy & Black Artistic Expression

From Feb. 11-15, the renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will present a captivating performance series in Atlanta. The performance will honor artistic brilliance through a varied collection of Ailey’s traditional works and modern dance pieces. Through modern dance Ailey’s repertoire pays tribute to African American artistic traditions and storytelling by showcasing a powerful cultural legacy and creative expression.

Miami Beach Black History Month Outdoor Films & Community Nights

The Miami Beach Black History Month Outdoor Films & Community Nights present free outdoor screenings of Black history-themed films together with community celebrations. Love and Basketball shows at SoundScape Cinema during these events. During February, every Wednesday night the screenings occur. Miami Beach Florida hosts these events that use cinema and community engagement to showcase Black stories and voices under the night sky.

New York City: Schomburg Centennial & Black History Exhibits

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York City, together with multiple NYC institutions, are organizing exhibitions and public programs to mark 100 years of Black archival history and cultural preservation. The Apollo Theater will host the main exhibition, “100: A Century of Collections, Community, and Creativity,” together with additional exhibits.

Chicago Black History Month Events & Market at Navy Pier

The Chicago Public Library presents the Black Makers Market alongside family events and exhibitions that display Black creative work and historical contributions. The Black Creativity Career Showcase forms one of the event activities. Chicago is the birthplace of Negro History Week, making the city the perfect location to provide interactive experiences to discover Black innovation alongside art and entrepreneurial ventures and community heritage.

Houston: Lone Star Flight Museum — Tuskegee Airmen Day

The Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston will host a Tuskegee Airmen Day event on Saturday, Feb. 14. The event will feature a Tuskegee Airmen Interpretive Talk and STEMonstration that focuses on the historic Black fighter pilots. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lone Star Flight Museum. The purpose of the event is to honor the Tuskegee Airmen’s service, courage, and contributions to military and aviation history.

