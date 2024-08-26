HBCUs Gathered For 10th Battle Of The Bands In Houston

This past weekend, several HBCUs (historically Black colleges & universities) participated in the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) at NRG Stadium. This was the 10th anniversary of the marching bands showing off the talent, music, and culture for those in attendance between Aug. 23 and Aug. 25 in Houston.

This year’s theme was “Celebrating Champions of Culture,” and the bands that participated were Bethune-Cookman University’s Marching Wildcats, Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South, Miles College’s Purple Marching Machine, Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm, Southern University’s Human Jukebox, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands, Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul, and Tuskegee University’s Marching Crimson Pipers.

Fans were also treated to performances by Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae, Boosie Badazz, and gospel act The Walls Group.

“Celebrating 10 years of the National Battle of the Bands is a milestone that goes beyond music—it’s about the impact these bands have on their communities and the broader cultural landscape,” said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and executive producer of National Battle of the Bands. “This anniversary is a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of HBCU marching bands, and we are proud to continue amplifying their incredible stories and contributions.”

Fox26 reported that the last six National Battle of the Bands took place in Houston, as the Harris County Houston Sports Authority has provided the marching bands a venue to host the annual celebration of the HBCU marching bands.

“If I had to sum it up in one word, I’d say amazing. It’s just such a great celebration of culture, arts, music, and it all comes together into one event,” said Chris Massey, chief operations officer for Harris County Houston Sports Authority.

The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands has generated revenue that has provided over $1.7 million in scholarships for the colleges and universities that participate in the annual event.

