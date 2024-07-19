USA Soccer Legend Tim Howard Joins Houston Dynamo Ownership Group

Tim Howard, former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) goalkeeper, has joined Houston Dynamo FC’s ownership group, which features the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash and Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo.

The group announced the partnership on Tuesday. Howard will serve as a minority owner of the two teams.

“We are proud to welcome Tim Howard to our ownership group at the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo, ” said Houston Dynamo Football Club Majority Owner and Chairman Ted Segal in a press release. “His wealth of experience across soccer, both as a player at the highest levels and subsequently as a sporting director and media analyst, will be invaluable within ownership as we continue to build a competitive and successful organization. Moreover, Tim’s commitment to using his unique platform to ps of our organization.”

Howard served as the sporting director for Memphis 901, FC, for five years. The former athlete announced his separation from the company last month “to pursue other opportunities,” he said in a press release.

Howard played in the U.S. Men’s National Team (2002-2017) while simultaneously in the English Premier League (2003-2016). He had eight appearances for the FIFA World Cup and 121 for the national team. As a player, he received several accolades, including Footballer of The Year in 2008 and 2014. The Hall Of Famer was also voted Concacaf Goalkeeper of the Year for three years. The former goalkeeper played for the Colorado Rapids before retiring in 2020.

“As someone who has dedicated my life to the sport of soccer, I am thrilled to join the Houston Dash and Dynamo ownership group,” Howard said. “This opportunity allows me to further contribute to the growth of the game in the United States and connect with the passionate soccer fans who call Houston home.”

Additionally, Howard is an NBC Sports’ English Premier League coverage analyst.

