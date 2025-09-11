News by Ahsan Washington 11 Ways To Honor Victims Of 9/11 On Sept. 11 The lives of thousands of innocent people were lost







Approaching another solemn anniversary means remembering and honoring the 3,000 souls lost 24 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. The violent attack has forever changed the way citizens navigate daily life in the United States, particularly in travel. For example, only recently has the government waived the removal of shoes when going through airport security screening. More importantly, the lives of thousands of innocent people were lost during the attacks and in the wake of the aftermath. An act of remembrance is the smallest way to honor those lives. Here a several ways to participate.

Attend or Watch the Official Name-Reading Ceremony

Every year at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, there is a ceremony to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks by reading the names of those who perished that day.The event can also be viewed via stream starting at 8:25 a.m ET.

Observe a Moment of Silence

Giving a moment of reflection is an honorable gesture to share on Sept. 11. Paying respect in this way is promoted by the 9/11 Memorial site for remembrance purposes.

Join or Host a Stair Climb

Participate in Organize a Stair Climb event which pays tribute to the 343 firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives as a result of the Twin Towers attack by climbing 110 floors in remembrance of fallen service members. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and similar organizations host these events in communities nationwide for this purpose.

Run in a 9/11 Heroes Run

Join a 9/11 Heroes Run each September to bring communities together in honor of those lives that were lost and to raise money for veterans and military families as support to first responders and survivors of the event.

Volunteer on the National Day of Service & Remembrance

Engage in community service on the National Day of Service and Remembrance, an occasion that also serves as a day of volunteerism. Groups such as Points of Light organize volunteering activities nationwide, from assisting with hunger relief to participating in community initiatives.

Perform Acts of Kindness: #PayItForward9/11

Engage in acts of kindness. Participate in the “Pay It Forward 9/11” initiative which encourages people to do three deeds for individuals and mention a 9/11 victim during each deed. This helps honor the memory of those lost in the tragedy while promoting acts of kindness during interactions.

Visit or Support the 9/11 Memorial & Museum

The 9​/11 Memorial & Museum is a place where people can visit to see artifacts and hear stories of that fateful day in history​. It’s open all year for anyone to come and learn about the events of 9​/11​. The museum relies on the kindness of donors to continue its work of honoring and educating people about this moment in history​.

Experience the “Tribute in Light”

Witness firsthand “The Tribute, in Light” in New York City and at 9/11 locations where 88 vertical beams of light illuminate up into the evening sky at the location once occupied by Twin Towers of World Trade Center. This moving display that started back in 2002 is upheld each year as a radiant homage that can be seen from afar distances.

Contribute to or Attend Memorial Events in Your Area

Visit gatherings in your local area where communities come together to honor and remember those who have passed away as a result of 9/11. Towns across the country hold their own ceremonies to pay tribute. Many set up flag memorials to commemorate each life lost in their community and ensure they are always remembered.

Visit Memorials Across the Globe

Exploring monuments globally is an experience worth embarking on. Tribute Park in Queens, New York, stands as a tribute to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives through inscribed bricks and a granite fireman’s helmet etched with their names. Similarly, in Jerusalem lies the 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza which commemorates the victims of the tragic event including five Israelis through a sculpted flag transformed into flames and melted metal from the Twin Towers forming a cenotaph.

Honor Black First Responders and Families Personally

The Black Vulcan Society of the FDNY pays tribute to the 12 firefighters who lost their lives each year on September 11 with events like, memorial services in Brooklyn and street-namings along with reaching out to families personally to honor the bravery and sacrifice of their fallen loved ones in a visible and respected manner.

