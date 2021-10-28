11-Year Old Black Entrepreneur to Teach Financial Literacy in His Newly Acquired School Bus

At just 11-years old, Caden Harris from Atlanta, Georgia, has already amassed a wealth of knowledge.

His supportive parents nurtured his natural gifts and helped him launch his first business at seven years old. They encouraged him to write his first book by age eight. Caden recently purchased a 54-seat passenger bus that he is raising funds to convert the bus into his financial literacy traveling mobile unit to visit schools and create a money educational experience for area youth.

Now at age eleven, Caden has already developed a great insight towards financial literacy. He has created products to help teach kids financial literacy and achieved his goal of purchasing this bus. Caden is now raising funds and offering sponsorships opportunities for businesses that want to help support his efforts of teaching kids about money management! Businesses and sponsors can have their logos proudly displayed on the bus along with t-shirts and other promotional products giveaways.