11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabbed While Protecting Pregnant Mother From Her Abusive Ex

An 11-year-old boy, Jayden Perkins, was fatally stabbed in Chicago as he bravely protected his pregnant mother from her violent ex-boyfriend on March 13.

Crosetti Brand, 37, was charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing of Jayden and attempted murder for the attack on 33-week pregnant Laterria Smith that left her in critical condition. According to the Daily Mail, Brand has also been charged with “three counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count of violation of a prior order of protection and one issuance of a warrant for a parole violation.”

When the incident occurred, Brand was on parole for a 16-year sentence. Smith’s ex-boyfriend had just been released one day before he stabbed Jayden.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx declared the cause of death for Jayden as a stab wound to the chest that he received while trying to protect his mother from the attack.

Smith has had a standing order of protection against Brand for repeatedly threatening, attacking, and intimidating her and her mother.

He’s also violated this order before. Authorities reported, “While he was on parole, he threatened the female victim via text and also showed up at her home. He was sent back to prison in February for this parole violation.”

Brand has been abusing Smith since 2006, after she allegedly broke up with him. He’s thrown rocks at the family’s window, called them obsessively, brandished a gun at them, and even physically assaulted Smith.

On the night of Jayden’s fatal stabbing, neighbors reported hearing screaming coming from the apartment that Smith lived in with her new fiance, Jayfen, and her other five-year-old son.

Jayden’s friends delivered kind words for him at his vigil following his passing. One friend, Alexis Perez said, “No one can replace him. No one can take his place.”

Another described Jayden as “the kindest, trustworthy friend you could probably ever ask for.”

RELATED CONTENT: Ex-Convict Turned Criminal Justice Reform Advocate Arrested For Murder