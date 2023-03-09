12-Year-Old Black Entrepreneur Awarded $25K Grant from Mayor of Tempe, Arizona

Meet King Mauni, the 12-year-old founder and CEO of We Kingz Bro, an inspirational apparel brand that empowers young men to build a life and future that they are proud of. His company was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the City of Tempe, Arizona for BIPOC micro-manufacturers to support business operations and growth.

We Kingz Bro aims to inspire young men across the globe to embrace their purpose, financial independence, and their inner ‘King.’

Mauni comments, “Being a King is all about having a purpose, a vision, and confidence, but it’s also about being diverse and standing up for what you believe in. Huge thanks to the City of Tempe, Tempe Chamber of Commerce, Teniqua Broughton, and my mom Dr. Velma Trayham for helping me encourage more positive masculinity and equality worldwide through my inspirational designed apparel.”

The young entrepreneur, also a running back for the Arizona Dragons Minor League football team, has always wanted to be a force of positive change in the world. He launched We Kingz Bro in 2022 to share creativity and a bold mission with the world; his affiliate program is designed to inspire entrepreneurship and opportunities for other young men to break the cycle of poverty. In April 2022, King was honored before the first pitch of the Arizona Diamondbacks-New York Mets game on Chase Field for his efforts.

We Kingz Bro manufacture a custom line of t-shirts, hoodies, and jackets for young men, focusing on being kind, diverse, and impactful. The site says, “Our beliefs fuel our commitment to offering this impressive range—we believe everyone should have access to positive affirmations and unique products, regardless of where they are and who they are.”

Mauni’s business was one of nearly 30 BIPOC micro-manufacturer grant recipients who can use the funds to help their businesses grow and succeed. The grant includes a Tempe Chamber of Commerce membership; King Mauni will also become a Certified Minority Business Enterprise to pursue his dreams of partnering with some of the world’s largest brands like Nike, Target, Under Armor, and the NFL through their supplier diversity programs.

“We all have a calling and value in this world—it’s up to us to decide how we want to use that fire for good,” added King Mauni, who is well on his way to achieving his dream and inspiring kids around the world to be Kool the positive way.

This news first appeared on blacknews.com