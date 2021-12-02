14-Year-Old With Sickle Cell Anemia Surprised With A New Van And $10,000

A 14-year-old with sickle cell anemia, his mother, and his sister were surprised with a new wheelchair-friendly van and $10,000 on Good Morning America.

Joshua Biyoyouwei had a stroke when he was a baby and hasn’t yet found a bone marrow match, which is the only potential cure for his condition, Hello Magazine reported.

GMA host Robin Roberts shared that the family has faced some challenges with Joshua’s wheelchair. The show gifted the family a Rollx Van specially designed to support wheelchair users.

Joshua’s mother, Vera, told Robin the van is going to “help us immensely.”

“I’ll be able to take him wherever, to the grocery store, wherever I can take him,” she said in tears.

That wasn’t all GMA had in store for the family, to her surprise. Ginger Zee appeared from behind a wall holding a large check to honor Vera, a nurse, and her children.

“Our sponsor, Honey Bunches of Oats, is celebrating you because you make a bunch happen in your community,” Zee said while holding the check. “So, we wanted you to have this $10,000 check so you can do a bunch more.”

Joshua and his sister, Jaira, smiled from ear to ear as their mother hugged them and thanked the hosts. Vera was left speechless.

The family are advocates for Be The Match, a platform that encourages people to register to help others find their life-saving cure.

“I came here to find a match for my son, and we’re praying people go out there and join the registry,” she shared.

In 2012, Robin used Be The Match after being diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome. She received a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts, was her donor. Her journey was documented on GMA and earned the show a Peabody Award.