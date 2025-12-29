Holiday Tragedy: Boy, 15, Arrested In Fatal Christmas Shooting of 13-Year-Old Girl

In Orange County, Fla., 13-year-old Emony Nicole Jackson was shot at home on Christmas before dying from her injuries at a local hospital, WTOC reports.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said a 15-year-old boy told police officers that he was responsible for the shooting and that it was an accident.

The boy was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

“She would never go to prom,” said Tremaine Henderson, Jackson’s cousin. “She would never get to go to college. He’s a child, but at the end of the day, his family will get to see him. My family won’t get to see Emony anymore.”

Jackson had two close family members die in a 2017 car crash.

“She went through a lot in her life with her mother passing away, a few years back, and her baby sister, but the lemons she was given, she made lemonade of it,” Henderson said.

People reported that the incident took place around 4:45 p.m. Police officers were summoned to the scene after being informed that someone had been shot at the 2200 block of Okada Court in Orlando.

“At 15, you should not have a gun,” Chrissy Boyce, who was mentoring Jackson through a nonprofit organization, Elevate Orlando, said. “I think there needs to be some accountability.”

Boyce said Jackson was looking forward to starting high school and wanted to become a cheerleader. “I talked to the coach,” Boyce said, according to People. “But unfortunately, I won’t be able to get that information to Emony.”

No details have been released regarding the suspect’s court date.

