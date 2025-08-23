Legal by Daniel Johnson Woman Sought Court Protection From Multiple Times Before Being Fatally Shot By Ex At Detroit Hospital Detroit Police arrested the suspect in the shooting death of Latricia Green, her ex-husband, Mario Green.







On Aug. 23, the Detroit Police Department announced that it had captured Mario Green, the suspect in the shooting at the Henry Ford Hospital in the early morning hours. Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison referred to Green as a “monster” in his initial statement to the press.

“Our officers worked tirelessly to get this monster off the street. We have the best police department across the country, and I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted us in apprehending Mario Green, along with the community, who gave us numerous tips about the suspect. No person deserves what happened to Ms. Latricia Green, and my heart and prayers go out to her family,” Bettison said.

The suspect in the fatal shooting inside Henry Ford Hospital on Friday is now in custody, Detroit police said Saturday.



Mario Green, 53, had been on the run since he allegedly shot his ex-wife, Latricia Green, an employee at the hospital on Friday morning.… pic.twitter.com/r4ge0XL34M — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) August 23, 2025

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted at Henry Ford Hospital after reports of an active shooter this morning.



We're told a man walked into the hospital and shot his wife. Police sources confirm the suspect then left the hospital.



What we know here: https://t.co/W5JBwJyxUk pic.twitter.com/kPJF8KOPFI — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) August 22, 2025

The murder of Latricia Green involved Mario Green walking into the hospital on Aug. 22 and shooting his ex-wife at her job, as he claimed to be dropping off some of her things. Per witness accounts, she told him to leave, but he refused, and they argued briefly before he produced a gun and shot her.

Her family members, such as cousin Deantjuan Jones, are still trying to process her shooting death.

“When you see his picture, it’s like, ‘I know him.’ And to think that it happened at the place where she worked. When you say ex-wife, it just kind of clicked a little bit, like you didn’t have to say who it was,” Jones told ABC 7. “She was such a sweet person; she didn’t deserve what happened to her at all.”

The police, despite their chief’s claim that they are the best police department in the country, denied Green’s protective order request in June even though she said that her ex-husband “continued to call my job and threaten to meet employees outside” and that he “showed up to my job and tried to enter my office without my approval to get to me.”

She filed another request a little over a month later, on July 20, wherein she pleaded, “I have tried being cordial because I feel that the system has now let me down each time that I have tried to make reports on this man. My father was murdered, and now with this situation, I am now in mental distress and scared, not knowing what to do…”

She continued, “I have to constantly look over my shoulder to make sure this man is not following me to hurt me like he has done in the past with physical abuse. I am asking for help before this goes too far, and things are too late.”

This time her request was granted, but unfortunately, as she warned the police, they were too late in serving the protection order to her ex-husband.

According to her cousin, Rodney Hickman, his behavior had escalated as recently as last week.

“As early as last week, a friend told me he followed her home from work and ran her off the road, so she made another police report. We’re not sitting here gonna point the finger, but at the same time, she was a woman crying out for help.”

Henry Ford Hospital also released its own statement about the shooting death of its employee, noting that the police considered it an act of targeted domestic violence.

“At Henry Ford Health, we are family. We are devastated by the loss of our Henry Ford Hospital teammate, and our hearts go out to her loved ones—her family, friends, and the people she worked with every day. Police have confirmed this was a targeted act of domestic violence. At this time, all questions regarding what occurred should be directed to the Detroit Police Department. We are cooperating with their investigation and are conducting our own internal investigation as well.”

The hospital continued, “We understand this tragedy is wide-reaching, and we recognize and sympathize with the pain this has caused. We are providing resources to our team members who are dealing with the impacts of this tragic incident. The safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and team members is our greatest priority.”

