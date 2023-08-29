16-Year-Old Black Girl Fatally Stabbed Over McDonald's Sauces

A family of a 16-year-old girl is mourning and looking for answers. CBS News reports that Naima Liggon was stabbed to death in Washington, D.C., by another teenage girl over McDonald’s sauces.

Police say both teens—Waldorf, Maryland, natives—ordered food on Aug. 27 at the fast-food restaurant and got in a car together. Liggon and the other teen got into a disagreement over the sauces received with their order, leading to the stabbing.

Liggon was brought to a local hospital, where she died.

The other teen, who hasn’t been identified, was later taken into custody on second-degree murder charges while armed. The weapon was on her at the time of her arrest.

Liggon’s family released a statement over the horrific incident, acknowledging that they will never get to see their loved one during different life milestones. “The impact of this senseless loss has affected our family, our friends, and our community,” the statement read. “Naima will never see her prom or her graduation. We will not get to see her graduate from college or get married or have kids.”

The victim was a Thomas Stone High School student in Waldorf, where she would have started another school year on Aug. 28. Principal Shanif Pearl called Liggon’s death “heartbreaking” in a statement released to the Thomas Stone community. “This is a heartbreaking and tragic time for our school community,” Pearl said.

“This is not the news a principal ever wants to share, let alone the day before we start a new school year.”

The McDonald’s where the crime happened is located at the corner of U Street, a popular area for nightlife, and is open 24 hours, according to NBC4 Washington—bars in that area close around 2 a.m. Police reports show the teen was stabbed around 2:10 a.m. Liggon’s death was just shy of a new curfew for people aged 16 and younger set to start on Sept. 1. The curfew is set for 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weeknights and midnight to 6 a.m. on the weekends.

