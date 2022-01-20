Teen Launches 'I Matter' Poetry & Art Competition With NBA and NFL Players as Judges

Isabella Hanson, a 16-year old student from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, launched the “I Matter” poetry and art competition in 2020 to provide a platform for youth to express their feelings on the important issues of racial justice and equality.

The competition, which raises awareness and promotes dialogue, calls upon students around the world to create poetry and art on the topic of why Black Lives Matter. The 2022 judges are Rob Covington of the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers, Malcolm Jenkins of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, Little League superstar Mo’ne Davis and “I Matter” Founder Isabella Hanson.

In 2020, approximately 150 students from 26 states utilized the “I Matter” program to share powerful messages on equality. By 2021, over 650 students from 42 states and 30 countries participated in the “I Matter” program to create work on the topic of social justice. To celebrate the winners and promote their work, the top poems and art were made into a hardcover book.

Copies were donated to schools and libraries to provide a positive resource for educators and students seeking support on the subject of equality.

The “I Matter” competition is open to United States-based and international students in grades K-12. The top ten finalists win $100 and their work is included in the 2022 I Matter book. One grand prize winner will receive $500. All winners will have their work included in the I Matter book which will be released later in 2022. Entries must be received by July 23, 2022.

To enter, or for more information, please visit NationalYouthFoundation.org/i-matter

