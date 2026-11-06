(Photo: Juan Camilo Bernal/Getty Images) Education by Selena Hill 18 Incarcerated Women Make History Earning Northwestern Degrees The graduates are the first incarcerated women in the country to earn bachelor’s degrees from a top 10 university.







Eighteen incarcerated women in Illinois have made history by earning bachelor’s degrees from Northwestern University, marking a significant milestone for access to higher education, criminal justice reform, and opportunities for women navigating the prison system.

The graduates received their Bachelor of Science degrees in general studies on Oct. 16 during a commencement ceremony at the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center, approximately 130 miles from Northwestern’s Evanston, Illinois, campus. According to Northwestern University, this makes the grads the first incarcerated women students in the United States to earn bachelor’s degrees from a top 10 university. They graduated from the Northwestern Prison Education Program, launched in 2018 to give incarcerated students access to college-level coursework and degree opportunities. The women began their studies in fall 2021 and completed a five-year academic journey with instruction from Northwestern faculty.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered the commencement address, encouraging the graduates to recognize their strengths and remain committed to their goals.

“Be confident, be yourself, that’s the most valuable thing I can say to you — there’s nobody like you,” Pelosi told the graduating class, according to People. She also encouraged them to “know your why,” emphasizing the importance of having a purpose when navigating challenges.

For Maria Garza, who was released from prison in 2021 and returned to celebrate alongside her former classmates, the accomplishment represented more than earning a college credential.

“Today we celebrate our historic first. We are Northwestern University’s first women’s prison education cohort to graduate with bachelor’s degrees from a top 10 university,” she said.

She also reflected on her personal transformation, explaining, “I stand here, back inside (this) facility, not as an incarcerated woman, but as a Northwestern graduate, as an executive director, and as an advocate for criminal justice reform.”

Chelsea “Irie” Raker, whose 12-year-old son attended the ceremony, challenged communities to consider how greater access to education could change outcomes for future generations.

“I implore us all to imagine the potential of communities that protect and provide for their children so that young people have access to a degree like mine before they find themselves in a space like this,” Raker said.

Northwestern Prison Education Program Director Jennifer Lackey also encouraged continued investment in educational opportunities.

“Keep planting for the future you may never see, keep planting for the people you may never meet, keep planting because of what becomes possible when we grow together,” she said.

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