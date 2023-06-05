1st Black Woman to Travel to Space With Jeff Bezos Scores $1B Contract

Aisha Bowe, the first Black woman to travel with Jeff Bezos on a commercial flight to space with Blue Origin, is also a former rocket scientist and a successful entrepreneur. In fact, having founded and successfully grown three multimillion-dollar businesses, she has now achieved yet another significant milestone. She recently secured a billion-dollar government contract, further solidifying her status as a mogul in the making.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) announced they have awarded a new $947 million contract designed to provide support to NGA’s total lifecycle acquisition management, strategic financial management and strategic business management activities to Exacta Solutions. This achievement represents a groundbreaking accomplishment, resonating across industries and exemplifying the immense potential within minority-owned businesses.

It also marks a personal milestone for Bowe as she continues on her journey, one that nearly got diverted while she was a teenager. Bowe has inspired many with her story and was even the subject of the documentary “In Her Element”. Available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV, the project was funded by HPE, shot by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, and hosted by Meena Harris. Bowe also is known for her philanthropic efforts, especially as it relates to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs.

“In high school, I encountered a counselor who suggested I pursue cosmetology. But, deep down, I knew I wanted something more for myself,” said Bowe. “It was during my time at Washtenaw

Community College where I discovered my passion for math and science. Determined to chase my dreams, I transferred to the University of Michigan, where I earned my Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and a Master’s degree in Space Systems Engineering. These achievements opened the doors to an incredible chapter in my life as I embarked on a career as a rocket scientist at NASA. I realized that the only limitations you have in life are those you place on yourself.”

Bowe left NASA to create a pathway to support and inspire the underserved. She said she did not see minorities in certain spaces and now that she has emerged as a business and STEM leader, she hopes that she inspires those that come after her.

“I am fully dedicated to hands-on involvement,” Bowe emphasized. “It’s crucial for me to be present advocating for Black boys and girls, those of Caribbean heritage and women business owners to demonstrate our presence in these fields. We can build multimillion-dollar companies, secure billion-dollar contracts, create educational games adopted by schools and retailers, and be acknowledged alongside others, enjoying equal opportunities.”

An accomplished serial entrepreneur, Bowe bootstrapped her first company to millions in revenue. Recognized on Inc.’s fifth annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring a bold group of 100 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place, Bowe is the founder and CEO of STEMBoard, an award-winning tech company ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America. She also shares the distinction of being one of a select group of women of color who have raised over $1 million in venture capital funding. Bowe’s venture-backed LINGO, a hands-on, self-paced coding kit that enables students to learn how to code at home is sold on Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Her extraordinary achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, as she paves the way for increased representation in the tech and aerospace industries. Her visionary leadership, relentless pursuit of excellence, and dedication to empowering the next generation make her a trailblazer and a role model for individuals from all walks of life.

For more information, please visit her official website at AishaBowe.com

This news first appeared on Blacknews.com