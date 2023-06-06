Parents Sue San Francisco School District After 1st Grader Was Allegedly Abused

According to KRON 4 News, the San Francisco Unified School District is being sued by parents of a Black first grader, who are alleging that their child suffered physical and emotional abuse and was repeatedly called the n-slur. The child’s parents filed with the United States District Court Northern District of California, listing the school district, Ulloa Elementary School and it’s principal Carol Fong, and several school administrators as defendants.

The filing alleges that the victim was subjected to physical abuse including spanking and hitting at the hands of another student. She was also repeatedly called derogatory names and racial slurs, including “the N-word, fat, ugly, naked prune, and stupid.”

The San Francisco Standard reported that, the teacher was notified of the ongoing bullying and the victim’s changing behavior in November 2021. The parents followed up in March 2022, requesting an investigation. However, the investigation that was promised by the principal of Ulloa Elementary Carol Dong never took place. Instead, a safety plan was created in April 2022. This plan included the victim, then seven years old, cleaning a classroom while the bully played at recess. The victim made a request to complete an alternative activity like using a computer or creating art instead. However, both suggestions were rejected.

This is not Fong’s first incident involving the usage of the n-slur. She was removed from her position one year ago for repeatedly using the word to address the use of the slur when intervening in a fight between fifth-graders. Fong had been placed on administrative leave but dealt with the lawsuit’s bullying allegations once she returned. According to the lawsuit, Fong did not consider verbal bullying significant enough to report and only informed the victim’s parents about the physically abusive incidents. Because of this failure to document, the parents allege that the abuse was enabled.

The lawsuit reveals that the victim has been clinically diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, body dysmorphia, and depression following this ordeal. She is also suffering from low self-esteem, emotional distress, and an inability to perform daily activities. The victim currently requires ongoing treatment and counseling. The parents are seeking $3 million in damages from the San Francisco Unified School District for their failure to take reasonable action.



RELATED CONTENT: 7th Grader Stereotyped A ‘Gangster’ By Principal For Wearing Braids To School