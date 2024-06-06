2 Men Shoot Each Other Following Dispute At Atlanta Wings Restaurant

Two people were critically injured in Atlanta after an argument turned into a shootout inside a wings restaurant on June 5.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the shooting took place in an Atlanta’s Best Wings restaurant, which is connected to a BP gas station at around 2 a.m. A surveillance video obtained by the media outlet shows what looks like two customers arguing before one of the men pulls out a weapon and starts shooting. The footage reveals the second man leaves the restaurant but returns twice.

The initial encounter shows him getting into a fight with another man before wounding him, leaving him on the ground. The man who was shot is seen dragging himself out of the camera’s view. When the gunman returns, the footage shows him running up to the counter and grabbing something; as he leaves, he is shot.

Employees at the restaurant, according to WSB-TV, said the men got into an argument over a comment about a dollar bill dropping to the floor. After one of the men went back outside, he returned to Atlanta’s Best Wings to demand that an employee return a $5 tip he had just given. The two men continued to argue at each other. Then, at least 10 shots were fired. Although there were other people in the restaurant, no one else was hurt.

“I just happened to pull up here and get some hot wings when I saw a guy lying on the ground. I just walked in to get the wings, and the guy told me to get out the store. Next thing I know, police are swarming the place,” a customer told Fox 5.

The two men involved in the shooting weren’t identified, but police officers from the DeKalb County Police Department said both men are listed in critical condition.

