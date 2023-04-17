Prayers Up! 2 Alabama Teenagers Die in Car Accident After Attending Prom

After attending a high school prom together in Alabama, a couple of teenagers lost their lives after being involved in a car accident over the weekend.

According to AL.com, a car accident in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, left a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old dead on Saturday morning after the two left a local high school prom. The two teenagers, Samuel Brown, 18, and Madison Sims, 17, died after reportedly traveling in a 2022 Tesla that collided with a semi-truck around 1:50 a.m. near Interstate 20/59 and Skyland Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa.

The pair had just attended the Paul W. Bryant High School prom together early Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa.

Brown attended R.C. Hatch High School in Uniontown in Perry County, where he played on the football team. “To say we will miss him would be an understatement,” Hatch High School posted on its Facebook page.

Sims attended Bryant High School in Cottondale and was an athlete and member of the track team.

“We extend our most sincere condolences to the Brown and Sims family,” the Perry County School District post read. “We ask that you please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate the days ahead together.”

Police officers in Tuscaloosa said the two teenagers died when the 2022 Tesla they were riding in crashed with a semi-truck at Skyland Boulevard East and Interstate 20/59 at about 1:50 a.m. The Tesla was reportedly pinned underneath the truck’s trailer, and the four passengers in the car were trapped.

Sims drove the Tesla while Brown occupied the front seat. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Two other passengers in the vehicle were injured but survived.

One of the unidentified passengers was an 18-year-old female who hails from Montgomery. She was taken to The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital with serious injuries, while the other victim, a 17-year-old female from Marion, was transported to Druid City Hospital Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa with minor injuries. She was listed in good condition.