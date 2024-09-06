News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NYPD Searching For Bandit Who Snatched Chain From 2-Year-Old Girl At Brooklyn Laundromat A video captured the theft showing the woman taking the chain from the girl and then taking off with it.







New York City police are looking for a woman who allegedly snatched jewelry from a toddler in a daring robbery at a Brooklyn laundromat.

According to News 12 Brooklyn, a woman took a chain from the neck of a 2-year-old girl who was with her grandmother at a laundromat in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn. The troubling incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 2 at the Laundryland Super Laundromat around 11:30 p.m. Surveillance video captured the theft, showing the young woman approaching the girl, swiping the jewelry, and then taking off with it. Police obtained a screenshot of the alleged thief and posted it on the NYPD Crime Stoppers.

🚨WANTED- GRAND LARCENY: On 9/2/24 #Brooklyn @NYPD75PCT @ 11:26 p.m. inside of 2540 Linden Blvd, the unknown individual unlawfully removed the 2-year-old female victim’s property. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/RTi74Lehq7 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 5, 2024

The New York Police Department has stated that the toddler was not harmed, released a picture of the suspect for the public to view, and is asking the public for help finding the person who allegedly committed this crime.

An unidentified person from the neighborhood spoke to the media outlet about what happened at the laundromat.

“I’ve been going to this laundromat for years. I never experienced nothing like that before, so it’s kind of shocking to me to me that somebody would even do that to a 2-year-old.”

Although this alleged crime took place in this neighborhood, another local resident expressed that the area is generally safe, but after this incident, people will be more cautious.

“Fortunately, I think, in general, people feel relatively safe walking up and down this block just seeing people coming and going, but it’s going to make people more nervous now.”

Police officials have asked anyone with information about the person they are looking for or the incident to contact them at 1-800-577-TIPS. They can also submit tips online on the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers website.