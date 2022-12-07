20-Year-Old Jackson State University Student Accused of Killing Flynn Brown Denied Bond

The 20-year-old Jackson State University student accused of killing 22-year-old Flynn Brown will not receive bond, according to WAPT News. Brown was found dead inside a vehicle on campus in Jackson, MS. on Dec. 2.

Randall Smith of New Orleans was arrested in connection with Brown’s death. The freshman at Jackson State University appeared in court virtually on Dec. 5 with a public defender. Smith, who turned 20 on Nov. 30, was denied bond by Hinds County Judge Johnny McDaniels.

Brown was discovered at approximately 8 a.m. inside a Dodge Charger in the parking lot between Campbell College Suites and Dixon Hall. He died from apparent gunshot wounds. Flynn was a star football player from New Jersey who had earned a spot on the school’s team for the next season. The president of the university, Thomas Hudson, J.D., announced the sad news on Dec. 2.

“JSU family, it is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

Fans attending the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 3 were still in shock from the tragic news. One fan, Brelinda Pruitt, shared her condolences for both students’ families.

“My condolences to both of the families because each one of them lost something special. One lost a son that she will never see again and the other lost a son that she will never see again.”

McDaniels said Smith would not receive bond due to the nature of the crime. A preliminary hearing for Smith was scheduled for Dec. 15.

Another fan, Chester Owens, spoke about gun violence in the city. “It’s just so many things going on in Jackson right now with the gun violence. There needs to be some kind of control and the control needs to start at home,” he said.