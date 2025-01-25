News by Mary Spiller ‘Walk It Out’ Hitmaker DJ Unk Dies At 43 DJ Unk, who's real name is Anthony Leonard Platt, is most known for his hits "Walk It Out" and "Two Step."







Atlanta rapper and hype man DJ Unk, best known for his early 2000s hits “Walk It Out” and “2 Step” while signed with Big Oomp Records, has died at the age of 43. Anthony Leonard Platt’s family and friends shared their condolences online following his death.

His wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, confirmed his passing on Facebook on Jan. 24. The official cause of death for Unk, born Anthony Leonard Platt, has not been publicly disclosed.

“Please respect my family and me,” Long-Platt wrote in an emotional post. “I just lost my husband, and my kids just lost their father. Our lives will never be the same. I LOVE YOU, ANTHONY, FOREVER.”

Big Oomp Records, Unk’s music label, also paid tribute by sharing photos and a tribute of the artist on Instagram.

In his honor, Big Oomp Records included a carousel of photos of the ATL Rapper, including one of Unk smiling while performing in front of a large crowd. Another showed the“Hit the Dance Floor” rapper showing off his iconic custom chain that read: “Big Oomp Records.”

Big Oomp Records wrote in the caption of the post, “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk.”

“On behalf of Big Oomp Records and the BOR Family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit.”

“DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label, and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever. Hit songs such as “Walk It Out” and “2 Step” have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten,” The tribute continued.

Big Oomp requested for fans to continue to pray for Unk’s family during this difficult time, and concluded, “We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years. Rest in peace, Unk. You will forever be missed.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFOkI-6gb_C/?igsh=dDhhNGtjZmszcW90

DJ Unk’s 2006 track “2 Step” climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart, while his hit “Walk It Out” gained even more attention with a remix featuring Andre 3000 and Jim Jones in the early 2000s.

His debut album, Beat’n Down Yo Block, released in 2006, reached No. 21 overall on Billboard’s R&B and Hip-Hop charts. He followed it up in 2008 with his second successful album titled Second Season.

Although there is no official cause of death released yet, back in 2009 Platt suffered a health scare after having a heart attack, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

