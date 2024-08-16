by Stacy Jackson Indianapolis To Host WNBA All-Star Game For First Time in 2025 The hoops hotbed will host its first WNBA All-Star Game next July.







In the midst of the hometown Indiana Fever hitting record-setting attendance marks this season, Indianapolis will host the WNBA’s 2025 All-Star Game, the WNBA announced.

It’s the first time the basketball hotbed has hosted the league’s mid-summer classic.

“The city of Indianapolis and the entire state of Indiana have such an incredible and enduring passion for the game of basketball, making the region the perfect host to celebrate the WNBA and the game’s greatest stars,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said, according to ESPN.

The Fever, which leads the league with 38 nationally-televised games, has seen attendance and viewership skyrocket this season. Fans have rushed to witness their roster of stars such as guard Kelsey Mitchell, forwards Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith, and rookie guard Caitlin Clark ball out against their opponents during home and away games.

Since the season commenced in May, the Indiana team has seen more than 186,000 fans crowd the Gainbridge Fieldhouse during home games, a265% increase in attendance compared to last season’s numbers.

Fans have also flooded the Indiana Fever social media channels with over 800 million views on video content across platforms, boosting the team to the top spot for social media engagement across the league. The Fever has picked up an additional 1.3 million followers across social platforms since April. Records also show over a 1,000% influx in net sales for the Team Store, leading the WNBA with a 225% increase in corporate partners.

The 3-point and skills events on July 18 precede the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which takes place the next day. Indianapolis hosted the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever and Pacers’ home court. The city will also host the men’s college basketball Final Four in 2026 and the women’s college basketballFinal Four in 2028.

The Fever currently ranks seventh in the league. After a layoff for the Summer Olympics, the team resumes its season Friday, Aug. 16, at home against the Phoenix Mercury.