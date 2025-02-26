2025 Women Of Power Summit Brings Industry Leaders To Host Sessions On Excelling In The Workplace

BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2025 Woman of Power Summit is right around the corner, with sessions on the schedule to help attendees advance their careers in any workplace.

Taking place from March 5-8 at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, this women’s professional development experience will discuss how to excel no matter the industry. Following BE’s Legacy Awards Gala and subsequent morning speakers and activities, comprehensive sessions will explore challenges and solutions to becoming a leader in one’s field.

Monica Simmonds, MSPH Public Health Consultant and Author, will moderate the first session on how to “Keep Rising To The Top.” Speaking with Walmart’s VP of Marketing, Maya Bowie; Manulife John Hancock’s Chief Investment Officer, Maggie Coleman; and Strategic Consultant and Performance Coach, Courtney A. Seard, the women will engage in an informative conversation on the steps they’ve taken to make it to the C-suite. The conversation will occur simultaneously with another session on portraying leadership qualities. It will include speakers such as Bayer’s VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Asha Hope, and Leadership Development Coach, Emily Nichols-Mitchell.

Attendees will also gain insight on how to finally gain a seat at the boardroom. Managing Principal Rose McKinney James will lead the discussion on advancing one’s position to obtain this corporate power. However, as Black women receive opportunities in the workplace, the “Corporate Danger Zone” still lurks in their way. Speakers like Oglivy’s Global Head of DEI, Tope Ajala, and Dell’s VP of Customer/Tech Training, Olanda Sharp-Buckley, will share how they navigate the tricky corporate ladder.

Later on, speakers will dissect workplace trauma and how to overcome these hurdles to still find success. Behavioral scientist Dr. Carey Yazeed will lead the discussion on how to forge a path forward that still prioritizes one’s health and wellness.

In the final session of the day, BE‘s Senior Digital Editor, Sidnee Douyon, will break down how to handle women-on-women bias in the office. Joined by Olivia Linson, Director of Platform Operations and Support at Aflac, and Celeste Warren, Vice President of Global Diversity & Inclusions COE at Merck, among others, the conversation will tackle dismantling conflict the professional way.

For women wanting to take the next step in their career journeys, the 2025 Women of Power Summit offers a network and an abundance of information to get there. Registration is available now on BE’s website.



RELATED CONTENT: Women Of Power Summit 2024 Recap